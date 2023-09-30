Portimão, Race 1: Yamaha double victory, Geiger fifth

Mirko Gennai won the penultimate race of this year's Supersport World Championship 300 for Yamaha. The title decision was postponed to race 2. Dirk Geiger and leader Jeffrey Buis did not make it onto the podium.

The weather had dressed up for the finale of the Supersport World Championship 300 in Portimão. Cloudless skies, little wind and 28 degrees were the general conditions for the first race.

With pole man Jose-Luis Perez and Jeffrey Buis, the two World Championship favourites in the Supersport World Championship 300 were on the front row, separated by Loris Veneman - compatriot and team mate of Buis. It was imperative that the Spaniard win his first race of the season to postpone the title decision to the second round, unless Buis finished second. The Dutchman had to do a long lap for dawdling.

But we know: Anything can happen in races of the junior series because of the big bunch formation and slipstream duels!

Typical for the junior series, the race was full of slipstream duels, position changes and multiple lead changes. A group of twelve drivers pulled away at the front. Due to his long-lap penalty, Buis was at the end of this group and had trouble fighting his way to the front.

With three laps to go, Perez was in the lead and drove a commanding race. Buis was one second behind in 7th place, with Dirk Geiger also in the thick of the fight for victory.

The field had just started the last lap when the race had to be stopped after Jose Osuna (Kawasaki) crashed. At this point Mirko Gennai was leading and was awarded the win. Second was his Yamaha teammate Marco Gaggi.

With Perez in third and Buis in seventh, the world championship decision was postponed until the second round. Buis, however, needs only three points to be crowned Supersport 300 World Champion for the second time.

Dirk Geiger was in the leading group until the end and crossed the finish line in fifth place.

This is how the race went:

Start: Perez ahead of Buis and Gennai into the first corner. Geiger twelfth. Hendra crashed.



Lap 1: Genanai ahead of Perez, Veneman and Buis. Geiger eighth, Tonn 13th. Tragni crashes.



Lap 2: Fastest lap Bijman in 1:55,872 min. A group of 10 riders breaks away at the front.



Lap 3: Perez leads, Geiger fifth. Buis does his long lap and drops back to 10th.



Lap 4: Vannucci, Perez and Osuna Saez are leading the pack. Buis is 3,3 sec behind. Veneman (4th) runs 1:55,576 min.



Lap 5: Geiger seventh. Buis (10th) can't move up in the pack.



Lap 6: Positions and the lead are constantly changing. Perez third, Geiger fifth. Buis tenth, but getting closer to the leading group.



Lap 7: Veneman leads. The top 12 within 1.8 sec.



Lap 8: Perez leads by 0.4 sec and picks up the pace. Tonn dropped back to 19.



Lap 9: Perez ahead of Geiger and Vannucci, Buis ninth. Three drivers drop back.



Lap 10: Gennai and Gaggi push Perez out of the lead. Geiger fifth, Buis seventh.



Lap 11: The top 8 within 0.8 sec. Buis sixth.



Lap 12: Gaggi ahead of Gennai and Perez - stop with red flag after crash of Osuna Saez.