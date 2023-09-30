Portimão, Race 1: Yamaha double victory, Geiger fifth

by Kay Hettich - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

Mirko Gennai won the penultimate race of this year's Supersport World Championship 300 for Yamaha. The title decision was postponed to race 2. Dirk Geiger and leader Jeffrey Buis did not make it onto the podium.

SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.

The weather had dressed up for the finale of the Supersport World Championship 300 in Portimão. Cloudless skies, little wind and 28 degrees were the general conditions for the first race.

With pole man Jose-Luis Perez and Jeffrey Buis, the two World Championship favourites in the Supersport World Championship 300 were on the front row, separated by Loris Veneman - compatriot and team mate of Buis. It was imperative that the Spaniard win his first race of the season to postpone the title decision to the second round, unless Buis finished second. The Dutchman had to do a long lap for dawdling.

But we know: Anything can happen in races of the junior series because of the big bunch formation and slipstream duels!

Typical for the junior series, the race was full of slipstream duels, position changes and multiple lead changes. A group of twelve drivers pulled away at the front. Due to his long-lap penalty, Buis was at the end of this group and had trouble fighting his way to the front.

With three laps to go, Perez was in the lead and drove a commanding race. Buis was one second behind in 7th place, with Dirk Geiger also in the thick of the fight for victory.

The field had just started the last lap when the race had to be stopped after Jose Osuna (Kawasaki) crashed. At this point Mirko Gennai was leading and was awarded the win. Second was his Yamaha teammate Marco Gaggi.

With Perez in third and Buis in seventh, the world championship decision was postponed until the second round. Buis, however, needs only three points to be crowned Supersport 300 World Champion for the second time.

Dirk Geiger was in the leading group until the end and crossed the finish line in fifth place.

This is how the race went:

Start: Perez ahead of Buis and Gennai into the first corner. Geiger twelfth. Hendra crashed.

Lap 1: Genanai ahead of Perez, Veneman and Buis. Geiger eighth, Tonn 13th. Tragni crashes.

Lap 2: Fastest lap Bijman in 1:55,872 min. A group of 10 riders breaks away at the front.

Lap 3: Perez leads, Geiger fifth. Buis does his long lap and drops back to 10th.

Lap 4: Vannucci, Perez and Osuna Saez are leading the pack. Buis is 3,3 sec behind. Veneman (4th) runs 1:55,576 min.

Lap 5: Geiger seventh. Buis (10th) can't move up in the pack.

Lap 6: Positions and the lead are constantly changing. Perez third, Geiger fifth. Buis tenth, but getting closer to the leading group.

Lap 7: Veneman leads. The top 12 within 1.8 sec.

Lap 8: Perez leads by 0.4 sec and picks up the pace. Tonn dropped back to 19.

Lap 9: Perez ahead of Geiger and Vannucci, Buis ninth. Three drivers drop back.

Lap 10: Gennai and Gaggi push Perez out of the lead. Geiger fifth, Buis seventh.

Lap 11: The top 8 within 0.8 sec. Buis sixth.

Lap 12: Gaggi ahead of Gennai and Perez - stop with red flag after crash of Osuna Saez.

Result Supersport 300 World Championship Portimao, Race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha
2. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha + 0,142 sec
3. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki + 0,169
4. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha + 0,088
5. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM + 0,277
6. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki + 0,155
7. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki + 0,019
8. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki + 0,175
9. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki + 0,277
10. Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki + 1,264
11. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki + 1,499
12. Tomas Alonso (P) Kawasaki + 15,781
13. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki + 15,975
14. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha + 16,067
15. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha + 16,161
16. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Yamaha + 16,501
17. Kevin Fontainha (BR) Yamaha + 16,790
18. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki + 17,058
19. Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki + 17,137
20. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki + 17,396
21. Dinis Borges (P) Kawasaki + 20,266
22. Christopher Clark (USA) Kawasaki + 20,560
23. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha + 20,626
24. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki + 30,293
25. Marc Garcia (E) Kove + 43,665
26. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha + 0,000
27. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha + > 1 min
28. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki + 0,000
29. Phillip Tonn (D) KTM + 0,000
30. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha + 0,000
Supersport 300 World Championship 2023: Standings after 15 of 16 races
Pos Rider Motorbike Points
1. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki 203
2. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki 180
3. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM 158
4. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha 155
5. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha 144
6. Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki 121
7. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha 106
8. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha 106
9. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki 99
10. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki 95
11. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki 93
12. Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki 90
13. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki 83
14. Bruno Ieraci (I) Kawasaki 57
15. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki 57
16. Lennox Lehmann (D) KTM 46
17. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha 40
18. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki 40
19. Enzo Valentim (BR) Yamaha 34
20. Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha 33
21. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha 27
22. Aldi Mahendra (IN) Yamaha 25
23. Marc Garcia (E) Kove 22
24. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki 18
25. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha 13
26. Kevin Santos (BR) Yamaha 13
27. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha 10
28. Maxim Repak (SV) Kawasaki 6
29. Walid Khan (NL) KTM 6
30. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Kawasaki 5
31. Tomas Alonso (P) Kawasaki 4
32. Yeray Marquez Saiz (E) Kawasaki 3
33. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha 3
34. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki 2
35. Marc Vich (E) Yamaha 2
36. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki 1
37. Sven Doornenbal (NL) Kawasaki 0
38. Kas Beekmans (NL) Yamaha 0
39. Clement Rouge (F) Yamaha 0