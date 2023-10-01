Portimão, race 2: Geiger third, Buis world champion
It was not until the last race of the season that the world champion of this year's Supersport World Championship 300 was decided. With a 22-point lead over Jose-Luis Perez, Jeffrey Buis was the clear favourite - the Dutchman only needed three points, while the Spaniard absolutely had to win.
There were no tactics: Perez and Buis, who both started the second race from row 1, drove in the front group and risked a lot to take the victory. Typical for the junior series, the race was full of slipstream duels and constant changes of position.
Perez pulled away together with Mirko Gennai and fought for the victory, while Buis was stuck in a large bunch in the chasing group. On lap seven, the Dutchman decided to drop to the back of the group and minimise the risk.
In the end, it became exciting once again. While Perez maintained his chances of winning the world championship title by winning the second race, Buis finished eleventh, his worst result. But even that was enough for the MTM Kawasaki rider to win the World Championship - Buis is the first to win two titles in the 300 series.
In the end, Perez was demoted to second place for risky riding and Gennai was declared the winner - a double disappointment for the Spaniard.
KTM rider Dirk Geiger wanted to try and end the season as runner-up in Portimão, but a third place was not enough for that either - instead the rider from Mannheim even dropped behind Gennai to fourth place. Phillip Tonn, who replaced the injured Lennox Lehmann, was driving in 12th place at times and thus well within the points, but on the last lap the youngster dropped back to 16th.
This is how the race went:
Start: Perez ahead of Gennai and Buis. Geiger twelfth.
Lap 1: A group of seven riders broke away, Geiger was twelfth in the chasing group.
Lap 2: Five Kawasaki and two Yamaha in the leading group. Fastest man Samuel Di Sora (7th/Kawasaki) in 1:55,687 min.
Lap 3: Perez leads the race several times, but Buis is in the thick of the fight for the win. Geiger eleventh, Tonn 17th.
Lap 4: Gennai and Perez pull away. Buis (3rd) tries to close the gap. Geiger sets a lap record in 1:55,209 min.
Lap 5: Perez and Gennai still 0.7 sec ahead of the chasers, led by Buis. Geiger has joined the second group.
Lap 6: Buis already 1.5 sec behind his World Championship rival. Geiger ahead in 5th place.
Lap 7: Geiger in 1:55,113 min even faster!
Lap 8: The top 2 are two seconds behind. Veneman, Vannucci, Geiger, Mogeda and Hendra are fighting for 3rd place. Buis is fighting with Maier, Seabright and Di Sora for 7th place.
Round 9: Geiger fifth, Tonn in the points!
Lap 10: Perez can win his first race of the season. Buis plays it safe in 11th place.
Lap 11: Perez and Gennai tied. Geiger continues to fight for third place.
Lap 12: Geiger fourth going into the last lap.
Last lap: Gennai is declared the winner because Perez pushed him away a little on the home straight. Geiger finishes third.
|Result Supersport 300 World Championship Portimao, Race 2:
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Diff
|1.
|Mirko Gennai (I)
|Yamaha
|2.
|Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 0,002 sec
|3.
|Dirk Geiger (D)
|KTM
|+ 6,446
|4.
|Daniel Mogeda (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 6,493
|5.
|Matteo Vannucci (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 6,518
|6.
|Galang Hendra (IN)
|Yamaha
|+ 6,553
|7.
|Loris Veneman (NL)
|Kawasaki
|+ 6,656
|8.
|Samuel Di Sora (F)
|Kawasaki
|+ 6,864
|9.
|Fenton Seabright (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 7,579
|10.
|Humberto Maier (BR)
|Yamaha
|+ 7,983
|11.
|Jeffrey Buis (NL)
|Kawasaki
|+ 12,465
|12.
|Julio Garcia (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 17,947
|13.
|Kevin Sabatucci (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 17,948
|14.
|Kevin Fontainha (BR)
|Yamaha
|+ 18,280
|15.
|Devis Bergamini (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 18,283
|16.
|Ruben Bijman (NL)
|Yamaha
|+ 18,359
|17.
|Phillip Tonn (D)
|KTM
|+ 18,365
|18.
|Unai Calatayud (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 18,375
|19.
|Troy Alberto (PH)
|Kawasaki
|+ 18,483
|20.
|Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 32,399
|21.
|Mattia Martella (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 33,663
|22.
|Tomas Alonso (P)
|Kawasaki
|+ 33,851
|23.
|Raffaele Tragni (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 33,985
|24.
|Dinis Borges (P)
|Kawasaki
|+ 34,232
|25.
|Ioannis Peristeras (MX)
|Yamaha
|+ 34,503
|26.
|Alessandro Zanca (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 34,550
|27.
|Christopher Clark (USA)
|Kawasaki
|+ 40,370
|out
|Petr Svoboda (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|out
|Marc Garcia (E)
|Kove
|out
|Marco Gaggi (I)
|Yamaha
|Result Supersport 300 World Championship Portimao, Race 1:
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Diff
|1.
|Mirko Gennai (I)
|Yamaha
|2.
|Marco Gaggi (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 0,142 sec
|3.
|Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 0,311
|4.
|Matteo Vannucci (I)
|Yamaha
|+ 0,399
|5.
|Dirk Geiger (D)
|KTM
|+ 0,676
|6.
|Kevin Sabatucci (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 0,831
|7.
|Loris Veneman (NL)
|Kawasaki
|+ 0,850
|8.
|Jeffrey Buis (NL)
|Kawasaki
|+ 1,025
|9.
|Daniel Mogeda (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 1,302
|10.
|Samuel Di Sora (F)
|Kawasaki
|+ 2,566
|11.
|Fenton Seabright (GB)
|Kawasaki
|+ 1 sector
|12.
|Tomas Alonso (P)
|Kawasaki
|+ 1 sector
|13.
|Julio Garcia (E)
|Kawasaki
|+ 1 sector
|14.
|Humberto Maier (BR)
|Yamaha
|+ 1 sector
|15.
|Ruben Bijman (NL)
|Yamaha
|+ 1 sector
|16.
|Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 1 sector
|17.
|Kevin Fontainha (BR)
|Yamaha
|+ 1 sector
|18.
|Troy Alberto (PH)
|Kawasaki
|+ 1 sector
|19.
|Petr Svoboda (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|+ 1 sector
|20.
|Alessandro Zanca (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 1 sector
|21.
|Dinis Borges (P)
|Kawasaki
|+ 1 sector
|22.
|Christopher Clark (USA)
|Kawasaki
|+ 1 sector
|23.
|Ioannis Peristeras (MX)
|Yamaha
|+ 1 sector
|24.
|Mattia Martella (I)
|Kawasaki
|+ 2 sectors
|25.
|Marc Garcia (E)
|Kove
|+ 3 sectors
|26.
|Galang Hendra (IN)
|Yamaha
|+ 1 Rd.
|27.
|Unai Calatayud (E)
|Yamaha
|+ 2 Rd.
|out
|Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I)
|Kawasaki
|out
|Phillip Tonn (D)
|KTM
|out
|Raffaele Tragni (I)
|Yamaha
|Supersport 300 World Championship 2023: Standings after 16 of 16 races
|Pos
|Rider
|Motorbike
|Points
|1.
|Jeffrey Buis (NL)
|Kawasaki
|207
|2.
|Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E)
|Kawasaki
|200
|3.
|Mirko Gennai (I)
|Yamaha
|180
|4.
|Dirk Geiger (D)
|KTM
|174
|5.
|Matteo Vannucci (I)
|Yamaha
|155
|6.
|Petr Svoboda (CZ)
|Kawasaki
|121
|7.
|Humberto Maier (BR)
|Yamaha
|113
|8.
|Loris Veneman (NL)
|Kawasaki
|109
|9.
|Daniel Mogeda (E)
|Kawasaki
|108
|10.
|Marco Gaggi (I)
|Yamaha
|106
|11.
|Samuel Di Sora (F)
|Kawasaki
|98
|12.
|Kevin Sabatucci (I)
|Kawasaki
|96
|13.
|Fenton Seabright (GB)
|Kawasaki
|90
|14.
|Bruno Ieraci (I)
|Kawasaki
|57
|15.
|Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I)
|Kawasaki
|57
|16.
|Lennox Lehmann (D)
|KTM
|46
|17.
|Julio Garcia (E)
|Kawasaki
|46
|18.
|Ruben Bijman (NL)
|Yamaha
|37
|19.
|Galang Hendra (IN)
|Yamaha
|37
|20.
|Devis Bergamini (I)
|Yamaha
|35
|21.
|Enzo Valentim (BR)
|Yamaha
|34
|22.
|Aldi Mahendra (IN)
|Yamaha
|25
|23.
|Marc Garcia (E)
|Kove
|22
|24.
|Alessandro Zanca (I)
|Kawasaki
|18
|25.
|Ioannis Peristeras (MX)
|Yamaha
|13
|26.
|Kevin Santos (BR)
|Yamaha
|13
|27.
|Unai Calatayud (E)
|Yamaha
|9
|28.
|Maxim Repak (SV)
|Kawasaki
|6
|29.
|Walid Khan (NL)
|KTM
|6
|30.
|Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E)
|Kawasaki
|5
|31.
|Tomas Alonso (P)
|Kawasaki
|4
|32.
|Yeray Marquez Saiz (E)
|Kawasaki
|3
|33.
|Raffaele Tragni (I)
|Yamaha
|3
|34.
|Troy Alberto (PH)
|Kawasaki
|2
|35.
|Marc Vich (E)
|Yamaha
|2
|36.
|Kevin Fontainha (BR)
|Yamaha
|2
|37.
|Mattia Martella (I)
|Kawasaki
|1
|38.
|Sven Doornenbal (NL)
|Kawasaki
|0