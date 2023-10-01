Portimão, race 2: Geiger third, Buis world champion

The title decision in the second round of the Supersport 300 in Portimão was more exciting than expected. The race was won by Mirko Gennai and with 11th place Jeffrey Buis was crowned world champion. Dirk Geiger on the podium.

It was not until the last race of the season that the world champion of this year's Supersport World Championship 300 was decided. With a 22-point lead over Jose-Luis Perez, Jeffrey Buis was the clear favourite - the Dutchman only needed three points, while the Spaniard absolutely had to win.

There were no tactics: Perez and Buis, who both started the second race from row 1, drove in the front group and risked a lot to take the victory. Typical for the junior series, the race was full of slipstream duels and constant changes of position.

Perez pulled away together with Mirko Gennai and fought for the victory, while Buis was stuck in a large bunch in the chasing group. On lap seven, the Dutchman decided to drop to the back of the group and minimise the risk.

In the end, it became exciting once again. While Perez maintained his chances of winning the world championship title by winning the second race, Buis finished eleventh, his worst result. But even that was enough for the MTM Kawasaki rider to win the World Championship - Buis is the first to win two titles in the 300 series.

In the end, Perez was demoted to second place for risky riding and Gennai was declared the winner - a double disappointment for the Spaniard.

KTM rider Dirk Geiger wanted to try and end the season as runner-up in Portimão, but a third place was not enough for that either - instead the rider from Mannheim even dropped behind Gennai to fourth place. Phillip Tonn, who replaced the injured Lennox Lehmann, was driving in 12th place at times and thus well within the points, but on the last lap the youngster dropped back to 16th.

This is how the race went:

Start: Perez ahead of Gennai and Buis. Geiger twelfth.



Lap 1: A group of seven riders broke away, Geiger was twelfth in the chasing group.



Lap 2: Five Kawasaki and two Yamaha in the leading group. Fastest man Samuel Di Sora (7th/Kawasaki) in 1:55,687 min.



Lap 3: Perez leads the race several times, but Buis is in the thick of the fight for the win. Geiger eleventh, Tonn 17th.



Lap 4: Gennai and Perez pull away. Buis (3rd) tries to close the gap. Geiger sets a lap record in 1:55,209 min.



Lap 5: Perez and Gennai still 0.7 sec ahead of the chasers, led by Buis. Geiger has joined the second group.



Lap 6: Buis already 1.5 sec behind his World Championship rival. Geiger ahead in 5th place.



Lap 7: Geiger in 1:55,113 min even faster!



Lap 8: The top 2 are two seconds behind. Veneman, Vannucci, Geiger, Mogeda and Hendra are fighting for 3rd place. Buis is fighting with Maier, Seabright and Di Sora for 7th place.



Round 9: Geiger fifth, Tonn in the points!



Lap 10: Perez can win his first race of the season. Buis plays it safe in 11th place.



Lap 11: Perez and Gennai tied. Geiger continues to fight for third place.



Lap 12: Geiger fourth going into the last lap.



Last lap: Gennai is declared the winner because Perez pushed him away a little on the home straight. Geiger finishes third.