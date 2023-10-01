Portimão, race 2: Geiger third, Buis world champion

The title decision in the second round of the Supersport 300 in Portimão was more exciting than expected. The race was won by Mirko Gennai and with 11th place Jeffrey Buis was crowned world champion. Dirk Geiger on the podium.

It was not until the last race of the season that the world champion of this year's Supersport World Championship 300 was decided. With a 22-point lead over Jose-Luis Perez, Jeffrey Buis was the clear favourite - the Dutchman only needed three points, while the Spaniard absolutely had to win.

There were no tactics: Perez and Buis, who both started the second race from row 1, drove in the front group and risked a lot to take the victory. Typical for the junior series, the race was full of slipstream duels and constant changes of position.

Perez pulled away together with Mirko Gennai and fought for the victory, while Buis was stuck in a large bunch in the chasing group. On lap seven, the Dutchman decided to drop to the back of the group and minimise the risk.

In the end, it became exciting once again. While Perez maintained his chances of winning the world championship title by winning the second race, Buis finished eleventh, his worst result. But even that was enough for the MTM Kawasaki rider to win the World Championship - Buis is the first to win two titles in the 300 series.

In the end, Perez was demoted to second place for risky riding and Gennai was declared the winner - a double disappointment for the Spaniard.

KTM rider Dirk Geiger wanted to try and end the season as runner-up in Portimão, but a third place was not enough for that either - instead the rider from Mannheim even dropped behind Gennai to fourth place. Phillip Tonn, who replaced the injured Lennox Lehmann, was driving in 12th place at times and thus well within the points, but on the last lap the youngster dropped back to 16th.

This is how the race went:

Start: Perez ahead of Gennai and Buis. Geiger twelfth.

Lap 1: A group of seven riders broke away, Geiger was twelfth in the chasing group.

Lap 2: Five Kawasaki and two Yamaha in the leading group. Fastest man Samuel Di Sora (7th/Kawasaki) in 1:55,687 min.

Lap 3: Perez leads the race several times, but Buis is in the thick of the fight for the win. Geiger eleventh, Tonn 17th.

Lap 4: Gennai and Perez pull away. Buis (3rd) tries to close the gap. Geiger sets a lap record in 1:55,209 min.

Lap 5: Perez and Gennai still 0.7 sec ahead of the chasers, led by Buis. Geiger has joined the second group.

Lap 6: Buis already 1.5 sec behind his World Championship rival. Geiger ahead in 5th place.

Lap 7: Geiger in 1:55,113 min even faster!

Lap 8: The top 2 are two seconds behind. Veneman, Vannucci, Geiger, Mogeda and Hendra are fighting for 3rd place. Buis is fighting with Maier, Seabright and Di Sora for 7th place.

Round 9: Geiger fifth, Tonn in the points!

Lap 10: Perez can win his first race of the season. Buis plays it safe in 11th place.

Lap 11: Perez and Gennai tied. Geiger continues to fight for third place.

Lap 12: Geiger fourth going into the last lap.

Last lap: Gennai is declared the winner because Perez pushed him away a little on the home straight. Geiger finishes third.

Result Supersport 300 World Championship Portimao, Race 2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha
2. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki + 0,002 sec
3. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM + 6,446
4. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki + 6,493
5. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha + 6,518
6. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha + 6,553
7. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki + 6,656
8. Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki + 6,864
9. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki + 7,579
10. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha + 7,983
11. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki + 12,465
12. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki + 17,947
13. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki + 17,948
14. Kevin Fontainha (BR) Yamaha + 18,280
15. Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha + 18,283
16. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha + 18,359
17. Phillip Tonn (D) KTM + 18,365
18. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha + 18,375
19. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki + 18,483
20. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Yamaha + 32,399
21. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki + 33,663
22. Tomas Alonso (P) Kawasaki + 33,851
23. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha + 33,985
24. Dinis Borges (P) Kawasaki + 34,232
25. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha + 34,503
26. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki + 34,550
27. Christopher Clark (USA) Kawasaki + 40,370
out Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki
out Marc Garcia (E) Kove
out Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha
Result Supersport 300 World Championship Portimao, Race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha
2. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha + 0,142 sec
3. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki + 0,311
4. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha + 0,399
5. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM + 0,676
6. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki + 0,831
7. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki + 0,850
8. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki + 1,025
9. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki + 1,302
10. Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki + 2,566
11. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki + 1 sector
12. Tomas Alonso (P) Kawasaki + 1 sector
13. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki + 1 sector
14. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha + 1 sector
15. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha + 1 sector
16. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Yamaha + 1 sector
17. Kevin Fontainha (BR) Yamaha + 1 sector
18. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki + 1 sector
19. Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki + 1 sector
20. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki + 1 sector
21. Dinis Borges (P) Kawasaki + 1 sector
22. Christopher Clark (USA) Kawasaki + 1 sector
23. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha + 1 sector
24. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki + 2 sectors
25. Marc Garcia (E) Kove + 3 sectors
26. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha + 1 Rd.
27. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha + 2 Rd.
out Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki
out Phillip Tonn (D) KTM
out Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha
Supersport 300 World Championship 2023: Standings after 16 of 16 races
Pos Rider Motorbike Points
1. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki 207
2. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki 200
3. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha 180
4. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM 174
5. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha 155
6. Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki 121
7. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha 113
8. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki 109
9. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki 108
10. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha 106
11. Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki 98
12. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki 96
13. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki 90
14. Bruno Ieraci (I) Kawasaki 57
15. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki 57
16. Lennox Lehmann (D) KTM 46
17. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki 46
18. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha 37
19. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha 37
20. Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha 35
21. Enzo Valentim (BR) Yamaha 34
22. Aldi Mahendra (IN) Yamaha 25
23. Marc Garcia (E) Kove 22
24. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki 18
25. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha 13
26. Kevin Santos (BR) Yamaha 13
27. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha 9
28. Maxim Repak (SV) Kawasaki 6
29. Walid Khan (NL) KTM 6
30. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Kawasaki 5
31. Tomas Alonso (P) Kawasaki 4
32. Yeray Marquez Saiz (E) Kawasaki 3
33. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha 3
34. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki 2
35. Marc Vich (E) Yamaha 2
36. Kevin Fontainha (BR) Yamaha 2
37. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki 1
38. Sven Doornenbal (NL) Kawasaki 0