Jeffrey Buis (Kawasaki): "World Championship title is for Victor".

In the last race of the Supersport World Championship 300, Jeffrey Buis was crowned world champion in Portimão for the second time since 2020. The Kawasaki rider's thoughts were with his compatriot Victor, who died in an accident a year ago.

The season finale of the 300cc category in Portimão wrote dramatic stories. Only José-Luis Perez could prevent Jeffrey Buis from winning the second title, but for that to happen the Spaniard had to win the race in any case - and the 22-year-old Mallorcan did! At the same time, the Dutchman drove unspectacularly only to 11th place, which, however, was enough.

When Perez was retroactively demoted to second place because he pushed away competitor Mirko Gennai on the home straight, the result became clearer: Buis became world champion with a seven-point lead. "In the last laps I knew that if I held the position I would win the world championship. So I didn't take any more risks because another rider in my group could have taken me out of the race by making a mistake - so I stayed out of everything and got the points I needed," Buis, who hails from Meppel, told SPEEDWEEK.com. "I'm very proud to be a double world champion, especially in the 300cc category, which is so competitive and anything can happen. And clearly, this title is for Victor."

As a reminder, Victor Steeman succeeded Buis in the Belgian Kawasaki team MTM last year, while Buis moved up to the middle category of the production-based world championship. Victor suffered severe head injuries in an accident in Portimão, from which he died a few days later.

Buis will continue in the 300cc World Championship in 2024, but with the Freudenberg KTM team. With two titles, eleven wins and 20 podiums, he is the reference. "It is unbelievable that I am now the most successful rider in the 300 category. For that you have to be very consistent and use your head, like in the second race in Portimão," said the Dutchman, for whom the Supersport World Championship is no longer an option for the time being. "As a Dutchman, I have to bring a lot of money for a place in the Supersport World Championship. Last year I worked every spare minute to scrape together the money for the 600cc. I don't want to do that to myself anymore. I want to race, but without having to think about the money all the time."