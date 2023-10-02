Dirk Geiger (KTM): The worst podium finish ever

by Ivo Schützbach - Automatic translation from German
Gold & Goose

Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM) missed out on third place overall in the Supersport 300 class by a measly six points. Nevertheless, the man from Mannheim equalled the best result of a German in this World Championship in Portimao.

In 2018, then also with Team Freudenberg KTM, Bavarian Luca Grünwald scraped the medal places in the Supersport 300 World Championship, missing out on bronze by a painful two points to Scott Deroue, with Spain's Ana Carrasco (Kawasaki) becoming world champion.

Dirk Geiger and KTM could have been champions this year. After the disaster of Most, where the South German could not take any points, the 21-year-old had outstanding speed in Magny-Cours and captured pole position. After 4th place in the first race, he crashed in the last lap of the second race, but still brought his bike home in ninth place.

In Aragon he had the best chance for the two races from second on the grid, but in the first race he crashed on the penultimate lap while lying in third place, which led to his third zero this year. In the second race, he finished 5th.

Before Portimao, Geiger was still third in the World Championship, 17 points separating him from second-placed Jose Perez Gonzalez. But while Dirk finished fifth and third in Portugal from 14th on the grid, Gonzalez took third and second place. Because the Italian Mirko Gennai won both races, this catapulted him past Geiger into third place in the overall standings.

For Geiger, the ungrateful fourth place remains, and the KTM rider was correspondingly crestfallen when SPEEDWEEK.com sat down with him at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve. Yet just a few minutes earlier he had been on the podium in third place in the second race.

"This is the worst podium finish ever for me, in the race exactly the wrong guy drove away," Dirk was annoyed. "When the slipstream breaks off and the group doesn't work together, that's what happens - then you're gone. I could only have finished second with a perfect race from me and a stupid mishap from Gonzalez. What annoys me most is that I lost the medal. I drove my heart out in practice, qualifying and the races, for me this week was the hardest race of the season."

"I lost the championship in Most, Magny-Cours and Aragon," the two-time race winner knows. "I told myself that if I wanted to be world champion, I had to win. Then I overdid it and mishaps happened - I'm annoyed with myself. But if I hadn't tried, it would have been even worse for me. The second is the first loser - and the fourth is the stupidest of all."

Geiger concluded, "The team has done a top job this year. To start with a new bike and to perform like that right away, you have to do that first. Some things have changed on the KTM that were sometimes difficult for us to understand. We often went round in circles, but somehow managed to get it right. We couldn't do more than give it our all, that's what we did."

Result Supersport 300 World Championship Portimao, Race 2:
Pos Rider Motorbike Diff
1. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha
2. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki + 0,002 sec
3. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM + 6,446
4. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki + 6,493
5. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha + 6,518
6. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha + 6,553
7. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki + 6,656
8. Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki + 6,864
9. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki + 7,579
10. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha + 7,983
11. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki + 12,465
12. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki + 17,947
13. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki + 17,948
14. Kevin Fontainha (BR) Yamaha + 18,280
15. Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha + 18,283
16. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha + 18,359
17. Phillip Tonn (D) KTM + 18,365
18. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha + 18,375
19. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki + 18,483
20. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Yamaha + 32,399
21. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki + 33,663
22. Tomas Alonso (P) Kawasaki + 33,851
23. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha + 33,985
24. Dinis Borges (P) Kawasaki + 34,232
25. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha + 34,503
26. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki + 34,550
27. Christopher Clark (USA) Kawasaki + 40,370
out Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki
out Marc Garcia (E) Kove
out Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha
Result Supersport 300 World Championship Portimao, Race 1:
Pos Rider Bike Diff
1. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha
2. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha + 0,142 sec
3. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki + 0,311
4. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha + 0,399
5. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM + 0,676
6. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki + 0,831
7. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki + 0,850
8. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki + 1,025
9. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki + 1,302
10. Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki + 2,566
11. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki + 1 sector
12. Tomas Alonso (P) Kawasaki + 1 sector
13. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki + 1 sector
14. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha + 1 sector
15. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha + 1 sector
16. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Yamaha + 1 sector
17. Kevin Fontainha (BR) Yamaha + 1 sector
18. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki + 1 sector
19. Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki + 1 sector
20. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki + 1 sector
21. Dinis Borges (P) Kawasaki + 1 sector
22. Christopher Clark (USA) Kawasaki + 1 sector
23. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha + 1 sector
24. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki + 2 sectors
25. Marc Garcia (E) Kove + 3 sectors
26. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha + 1 Rd.
27. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha + 2 Rd.
out Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki
out Phillip Tonn (D) KTM
out Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha
Supersport 300 World Championship 2023: Standings after 16 of 16 races
Pos Rider Motorbike Points
1. Jeffrey Buis (NL) Kawasaki 207
2. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (E) Kawasaki 200
3. Mirko Gennai (I) Yamaha 180
4. Dirk Geiger (D) KTM 174
5. Matteo Vannucci (I) Yamaha 155
6. Petr Svoboda (CZ) Kawasaki 121
7. Humberto Maier (BR) Yamaha 113
8. Loris Veneman (NL) Kawasaki 109
9. Daniel Mogeda (E) Kawasaki 108
10. Marco Gaggi (I) Yamaha 106
11. Samuel Di Sora (F) Kawasaki 98
12. Kevin Sabatucci (I) Kawasaki 96
13. Fenton Seabright (GB) Kawasaki 90
14. Bruno Ieraci (I) Kawasaki 57
15. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (I) Kawasaki 57
16. Lennox Lehmann (D) KTM 46
17. Julio Garcia (E) Kawasaki 46
18. Ruben Bijman (NL) Yamaha 37
19. Galang Hendra (IN) Yamaha 37
20. Devis Bergamini (I) Yamaha 35
21. Enzo Valentim (BR) Yamaha 34
22. Aldi Mahendra (IN) Yamaha 25
23. Marc Garcia (E) Kove 22
24. Alessandro Zanca (I) Kawasaki 18
25. Ioannis Peristeras (MX) Yamaha 13
26. Kevin Santos (BR) Yamaha 13
27. Unai Calatayud (E) Yamaha 9
28. Maxim Repak (SV) Kawasaki 6
29. Walid Khan (NL) KTM 6
30. Juan Pablo Uriostegui (E) Kawasaki 5
31. Tomas Alonso (P) Kawasaki 4
32. Yeray Marquez Saiz (E) Kawasaki 3
33. Raffaele Tragni (I) Yamaha 3
34. Troy Alberto (PH) Kawasaki 2
35. Marc Vich (E) Yamaha 2
36. Kevin Fontainha (BR) Yamaha 2
37. Mattia Martella (I) Kawasaki 1