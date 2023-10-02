Dirk Geiger (KTM): The worst podium finish ever

Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM) missed out on third place overall in the Supersport 300 class by a measly six points. Nevertheless, the man from Mannheim equalled the best result of a German in this World Championship in Portimao.

In 2018, then also with Team Freudenberg KTM, Bavarian Luca Grünwald scraped the medal places in the Supersport 300 World Championship, missing out on bronze by a painful two points to Scott Deroue, with Spain's Ana Carrasco (Kawasaki) becoming world champion.

Dirk Geiger and KTM could have been champions this year. After the disaster of Most, where the South German could not take any points, the 21-year-old had outstanding speed in Magny-Cours and captured pole position. After 4th place in the first race, he crashed in the last lap of the second race, but still brought his bike home in ninth place.

In Aragon he had the best chance for the two races from second on the grid, but in the first race he crashed on the penultimate lap while lying in third place, which led to his third zero this year. In the second race, he finished 5th.

Before Portimao, Geiger was still third in the World Championship, 17 points separating him from second-placed Jose Perez Gonzalez. But while Dirk finished fifth and third in Portugal from 14th on the grid, Gonzalez took third and second place. Because the Italian Mirko Gennai won both races, this catapulted him past Geiger into third place in the overall standings.

For Geiger, the ungrateful fourth place remains, and the KTM rider was correspondingly crestfallen when SPEEDWEEK.com sat down with him at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve. Yet just a few minutes earlier he had been on the podium in third place in the second race.

"This is the worst podium finish ever for me, in the race exactly the wrong guy drove away," Dirk was annoyed. "When the slipstream breaks off and the group doesn't work together, that's what happens - then you're gone. I could only have finished second with a perfect race from me and a stupid mishap from Gonzalez. What annoys me most is that I lost the medal. I drove my heart out in practice, qualifying and the races, for me this week was the hardest race of the season."

"I lost the championship in Most, Magny-Cours and Aragon," the two-time race winner knows. "I told myself that if I wanted to be world champion, I had to win. Then I overdid it and mishaps happened - I'm annoyed with myself. But if I hadn't tried, it would have been even worse for me. The second is the first loser - and the fourth is the stupidest of all."

Geiger concluded, "The team has done a top job this year. To start with a new bike and to perform like that right away, you have to do that first. Some things have changed on the KTM that were sometimes difficult for us to understand. We often went round in circles, but somehow managed to get it right. We couldn't do more than give it our all, that's what we did."