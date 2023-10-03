Phillip Tonn's World Cup debut: Not much was missing

by Thorsten Horn - Automatic translation from German
Thorsten Horn

Phillip Tonn made his World Championship debut unexpectedly. At the SBK event in Portimao, he represented the injured Lennox Lehmann in the Supersport 300 class for the Freudenberg KTM Paligo team and did not sell badly.

At the beginning of the year, Phillip Tonn was faced with nothing in terms of motorsport. As an Intact junior, he had failed in Spain for complex reasons. Then Team Freudenberg KTM offered him a place in the IDM Supersport 300. With two victories, another podium finish and a final 5th place, he probably fulfilled the expectations placed in him.

After Lennox Lehmann suffered a fractured neck of the femur and two fractured vertebrae in a crash in Aragon through no fault of his own, Tonn was nominated in his place for Portimao. Jumping into the deep end, the Saxon-born rider, who converted to Thuringian thanks to his mother's liaison with Ken Roczen's father Heiko Kleppka, qualified 21st out of 32 riders on the grid.

In the first race, Phillip was on course for points (14th place), but on the last lap, the twelfth, due to the race being stopped, he retired in a crash. He finished the second race in 17th place and thus outside the points. Nevertheless, his conclusion was positive. He told SPEEDWEEK.com afterwards: "It was a gift for me that I was able to compete at all. It came as a total surprise to me. I was able to keep up quite well. With a little more preparation time, it would have been even better.

Specifically, he mentioned that on the first day he had to get used to the track with the Supersport bike, because he had previously only known it with a Moto3 bike. And Lennox Lehmann's bike did not fit his riding style one hundred percent. "Unfortunately, we didn't have much time to modify the bike to my wishes, because after the two free practices on Friday, we went straight into Superpole. There was not much missing, mostly only about one second to the top. That was actually okay, except that because of the high density, the placement was not. It was still a great experience. I had a different bike and a different mechanic, who was pretty cool. Still, it wasn't easy for me."

The 18-year-old was equally enthusiastic about the whole shebang. "The paddock is totally open and there are lots of cool people. It was something completely different to MotoGP, which I know from my time in the Red Bull Rookies Cup."

His medium-term goal remains to move up to this series and class as a permanent starter. His personal roadmap currently includes another year in the IDM with the Freudenberg team and then a move up to the World Championship.

