Unlucky Lennox Lehmann (17): Vertebrae operation successful

After his crash in the first race in Aragón, this year's Supersport World Championship 300 ended prematurely for Lennox Lehmann. The teenager stayed in hospital in Spain for a week and has since undergone surgery in Dresden.

Lennox Lehmann was knocked off his bike by Spaniard Antonio Torres Dominguez in the first round of the Supersport World Championship 300 at MotorLand Aragón on 23 September. In the crash, the KTM rider broke his right thigh and, as it turned out later, also the 8th and 9th thoracic vertebrae - fortunately without any neurological abnormalities.

In the hospital in Zaragoza, the femur was fixed with an intramedullary nail and Lennox was hospitalised there until Sunday. The vertebral fractures were treated in Germany.

"For Lennox, it went via Pisa and Memmingen directly to Dresden," reported Lennox's father, Tobias Lehmann. "Lennox was operated on Monday at the university hospital in Dresden. The operation went well. He already has physiotherapy in the hospital. The next few days he will be sat down and put up. After the hospital, in-patient rehab is being planned."

At the season finale in Portimão, the Freudenberg team entered Phillip Tonn as a substitute. For 2024, Lehmann plans to move up to the next higher Supersport category.