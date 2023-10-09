Spanish talent experienced the end of the season in hospital

Spaniard Pepe Osuna was one of the most eye-catching newcomers in this year's Supersport World Championship 300. The teenager ended the season prematurely with various fractures. His crash in the first race caused the race to be abandoned.

In the Supersport World Championship 300, it is not easy for a young racer to stand out from the crowd. Because the performance of the motorbikes is very balanced and the slipstream means that the field usually stays close together. It is not uncommon for a rider to be on the podium in one race but miss out on the points in the next.

This is what happened to Jose Manuel Osuna Saez - Pepe Osuna for short. As a rookie, the Kawasaki rider initially found it difficult to establish himself in the top 15. It was not until Most that the 16-year-old's talent flashed when, after 17th place in the first race, he finished second in the second race for his first podium finish. Afterwards in Most, Pepe was stranded in 24th place on Saturday, but on Sunday he improved to seventh position.

At the finale in Portimão, the teenager again fought at the front and led the first race several times. Fighting for the podium on the last lap, Osuna crashed and was rammed by a following rider. The race was then abandoned. In the last race of the season, his starting place remained empty: the Spaniard had broken seven ribs, plus his collarbone and left shoulder blade.

"It's a shame to end the year like this. It was the race I had prepared best for and had high hopes for," Osuna regretted, "because we had set some encouraging lap times beforehand. I felt very strong and wanted to fight for victory. We draw motivation from the excellent results, that will give us a boost for next year."

Pepe finished his first World Championship season in 15th place.