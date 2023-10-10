Yuta Okaya laid flowers for Victor Steeman

Victor Steeman died after an accident at the final of the Supersport World Championship 300 in Portimão 2022. Friends met at the scene of the accident, a beautiful gesture was shown by his former Kawasaki teammate Yuta Okaya.

At this year's meeting in Portimão ten days ago, memories of the tragic race weekend a year ago came flooding back. In the first race, Kawasaki rider Victor Steeman crashed in turn 14 on the third lap together with Spaniard José-Luis Perez. Both motorbikes rolled over several times and close to their riders. The race was then stopped.

It quickly became clear that the Dutchman had suffered serious head injuries. Two days later, the life-support machines were switched off and the 22-year-old was declared dead. If that had not been bad enough, a few days later his mother died of cardiac arrest; she could not bear the loss of her son. The family tragedy shook people all over the world.

Friends and companions gathered at the accident site on 28 September, the Thursday before this year's event, to remember Victor. Yuta Okaya showed a particularly beautiful gesture. The Japanese laid a bouquet of flowers at the accident site, paused for a moment and prayed for his former teammate. "I will never forget him, he is always riding with me in my thoughts," said the Japanese.