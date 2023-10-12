Attractive junior series: 400cc, 15,000/min, 80 hp

The Supersport World Championship 300 is to be replaced in the medium term by a series with more power. An interesting alternative is currently being established throughout Europe within the framework of national championships.

Since the Next Generation regulations in the Supersport World Championship increased the engine capacity to up to 800 cc for three-cylinder and up to 955 cc for twins, the gap between the Supersport World Championship 300 and the mid-range World Championship class has become even wider than it already was.

Accordingly, it is difficult for the young riders to establish themselves in the next higher categories. So far, only Bahattin Sofuoglu and the world champions Manuel Gonzalez (today Moto2) and Adrian Huertas, who is a title contender in the Supersport World Championship in 2024 with Aruba.it Ducati, have really succeeded.

While the FIM and Dorna are still debating the right concept, an interesting cup is being held within the framework of national championships. The key data sound promising for the newcomers: four-cylinder engine, 15,000 rpm and almost 80 hp in production trim promise more speed and riding fun than with the previous bikes with 50 hp.

We are talking about the new Kawasaki ZX4-RR presented a few days ago - not to be confused with the Ninja 400, which is homologated for the 300cc World Championship. The road-going version of the ZX4-RR weighs 189 kg ready to ride, and the high-revving engine enables a top speed of over 240 km/h. Kawasaki plans to hold a cup in various countries, including Germany, England and Italy.

Of course, having only one potential manufacturer is not enough for a world championship. But other Japanese manufacturers have suitable models in their portfolios for the Asian markets. Honda, for example, is said to be working on a current version of the CBR400RR.