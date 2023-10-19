KTM debut of 300cc world champion Jeffrey Buis (21)

With thesigning of Jeffrey Buis, the Saxon team Freudenberg achieved a coup. With two titles and eleven victories, the Dutchman is the most successful rider in the Supersport World Championship 300. In various fights for position with Dirk Geiger, Buis saw the potential of the KTM RC390R and decided to take on this new challenge.

Now the Dutchman was able to experience the bike in person for the first time. The scene of his debut was the race track in Oschersleben. "We spent two days testing with the Jeffrey," team boss Carsten Freudenberg told SPEEDWEEK.com. "It worked brilliantly right from the start and we also had a lot of fun together - we didn't have to warm up to each other first, it harmonised and fitted straight away. It gave the impression that it was an excellent decision to bring him into our team."

Freudenberg continued, "We had a good plan in place beforehand and had two bikes prepared. The first one was equipped with a basic set-up from last season, and the second bike had a few technical innovations planned for 2024. I have a really good feeling. Jeffrey rode a total of 80 to 90 laps and we were able to go through our test programme. I was surprised by his ability to make concrete technical statements and tell us what he wants, what he feels and what he would like to try. That worked out great."

Buis had been assured of several tests, and the KTM team is still planning further tests in 2023, but then in Spain. "Our truck is still down there, after all. After the final in Portimão, we temporarily stored all our material in Malaga," Freudenberg explained. "We want to start the new season with Jeffrey optimally prepared and will do some more tests. We are already very excited about the next test because we want to try new things again then."