Six weeks after the fall: how Lennox Lehmann is doing

Lennox Lehmann had an unfortunate crash in the first round of the Supersport World Championship 300 at MotorLand. Six weeks after several operations, the Saxon is finally able to get around without walking aids.

Lennox Lehmann's crash on 23 September in Aragón didn't look particularly scary, but you only saw half of it on TV. In turn 16, the 17-year-old was cleared by the slipping Spaniard Antonio Torres Dominguez, Lehmann then crashed into a billboard that was set up in front of tyre stacks, trapped between the two motorbikes. The teenager suffered a fractured femur and thoracic vertebrae 8 and 9.

Four weeks after spinal surgery and operations on his thigh, Lennox Lehmann was able to leave hospital for the first time and spend a few days at home. For the past two weeks, however, he has been undergoing rehabilitation at the Johannesbad Fachklinik & Gesundheitszentrum Raupennest, around 50 km away. This specialist clinic specialises in rehabilitation following orthopaedic and trauma surgery, musculoskeletal complaints and sports medicine. The comprehensive programme consists of targeted rehabilitation training and intensive physiotherapy.

Lehmann does not want to miss the 2024 season and move up to the Supersport category. "It's still a long way to get back on the bike, but we're gradually moving in the right direction," reported the Dresden native. "I'm even taking a few steps without crutches now."