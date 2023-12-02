Freudenberg via KTM and WP: Impressive factory connection

With the signing of two-time champion Jeffrey Buis (11 wins), KTM Team Freudenberg has pulled off a coup for the 2024 Supersport 300 World Championship. The 21-year-old had his first outing on the KTM RC390R back in mid-October in Oschersleben, before continuing last week in Cartagena, Spain, where team-mate Phillip Tonn from the IDM was also present.

"We spent three days in Cartagena with Rehm Racedays and were very lucky," Team Principal Carsten Freudenberg told SPEEDWEEK.com. "They only had 50 people and two groups. Of course, it's not good for the organiser if they're not fully booked, but for us it was like a private test. We were able to drive the whole time and do everything we wanted. We had some innovations from WP, forks and shocks, and were able to test many settings. The riders were able to try out changes directly and give us good feedback."

"Many thanks to WP and KTM for making all this available to us," praised the Saxon. "The suspension elements were prepared at WP in Mattighofen and sent to Spain. When you have such a factory connection and direct support, it's sensational. I don't think that teams from Yamaha or Kawasaki can call Japan, whereas we have a direct line to KTM and a good working relationship. Jeffrey held the 300cc record in Cartagena on the Kawasaki and has now even ridden a few thousandths of a second faster on our bike. We wanted him to get used to the bike and give us feedback on the differences he feels compared to the Kawa. We then thought about taking a second rider with us. Of course, it made sense for Phillip to be able to test the new suspension elements and for us to get feedback from both riders. Phillip also did a great job at a very high level and set the same lap times as Jeffrey."

After the World Championship finale in Portimao at the beginning of October, the team stationed its lorry with all the equipment in Malaga. "I have a good mechanic there who has a workshop and works for us," said Freudenberg. "We all flew down for the test and the lorry is now back home. We sent everything we needed for the test to Spain by haulage company."



Incidentally, Cartagena was the first test with the new data man Jaap Hoogeveen, the Dutchman has worked for Team MTM Kawasaki and Adrian Huertas this year and is regarded as an expert.