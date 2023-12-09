Attention talents: R3 World Cup as part of the SBK World Championship

The current 'R3 European Cup' will be promoted by Yamaha to the 'World Cup' for 2024 and will be organised as part of the Superbike meetings. The winner will receive a starting place in the World Championship.

The R3 European Cup was launched by Yamaha in 2021. The debut season was actually planned for 2020, but the project was postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the fourth season, the one-make cup has been declared a World Cup. Not because races are also being organised outside Europe, but because around a third of the participants this year came from overseas. The official name is: Yamaha R3 bLU cRU FIM World Cup.

The 2024 calendar consists of six meetings, all as part of the Superbike World Championship. The Cup season begins at the European opener in Barcelona and also includes the third and fourth meetings in Misano and Donington Park. After a long summer break, the season continues in September with Magny-Cours and the finale in Aragón. In addition to Phillip Island, Most, Portimão, Jerez and the new circuits of Balaton and Cremona will be left out.

Participation in the R3 Cup is interesting for up-and-coming talents because a season is comparatively cheap and you come into contact with the world championship teams in the paddock of the production-based championship. In addition, the prize for the winner is promotion to the Supersport World Championship 300, guaranteed by Yamaha!

The R3 World Cup is open to riders aged 14 to 20 and applications are now being accepted.