Freudenberg and Dirk Geiger: The marriage has failed

After finishing fourth in the 2023 Supersport 300 World Championship, Dirk Geiger is looking for a new sporting direction. The problem for the Mannheim-based rider is that he has a valid contract with the Freudenberg team for next year.

When world champion Jeffrey Buis completed his second test with the new KTM RC390R and Team Freudenberg in Cartagena at the end of November, IDM rider Phillip Tonn was also there. Some people were surprised that Dirk Geiger, who finished fourth in this year's World Championship and was very successful with victory in Imola, five podium finishes and two pole positions, did not ride.

"Dirk was actually supposed to continue riding for us, but we haven't yet agreed on how that will work out," said Team Principal Carsten Freudenberg in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "Dirk would like to ride IDM 600 for another team, but I have a contract with him for next year. We had a contract for 2023 with an option for 2024, which I took out in Portimao on time. We invested and made an effort this year, it didn't look bad and Dirk got good results. We could have been world champions and were very competitive. That's why we want him to continue riding, but he wants to switch to the 600cc division."

"We are a German team, I need a German rider and want to bring him to the front," emphasised Freudenberg. "Our aim is to be at the front with a German rider. Jeffrey Buis joining us was an important decision, but I would like to continue with Dirk. Then we would have two top riders at the highest level and could be right at the front. But Dirk wants to get out of his contract. I have made him an offer as to how he can get out of the contract, but there are conditions attached to it. The contract is watertight and I have submitted the option in the correct legal form. If he wants out of the contract, we have to come to an agreement. From my point of view, he can continue. I want him to continue, but he wants to switch to the 600cc class."

"Agreeing" in such cases usually means paying a penalty, provided this is stipulated in the contract. As this is an ongoing legal dispute, Dirk Geiger does not wish to comment on this. In addition, contractual contents are subject to a duty of confidentiality.

However, attentive observers noticed a few things during the past season. Geiger repeatedly said that in the 300cc class, it is not the best rider who wins, but the one who rides the smartest on the last lap. The 21-year-old is no longer interested in this game of chance.

It was also noticeable that there was not exactly unrestricted harmony between Geiger and the team because there were different opinions regarding the set-up of the motorbike.

It was rumoured within the team that Geiger's sporting wishes for 2024 would be respected, so there is probably a corresponding verbal agreement in addition to the written one. According to reports, other things were agreed verbally that apparently remained unfulfilled.

Geiger will therefore try to enforce his dismissal. Furthermore, there are enough examples - Marc Marquez is the most prominent case - that it would be pointless for a team to force its rider to stay.

If an agreement is reached between Freudenberg and Geiger and they part ways, Phillip Tonn (18), who would otherwise be assigned to the IDM team, will probably move up.