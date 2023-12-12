Kove continues in 2024: SSP World Championship 300 with Marc Garcia

Kove Moto made a remarkable debut in this year's Supersport World Championship 300. For 2024, they have learnt from their mistakes and are fielding a strong rider right from the start in the form of Marc Garcia, the 2017 world champion.

When Kovo Moto announced its entry into the Supersport World Championship 300 at EICMA 2022, hardly anyone believed it. After all, the Chinese manufacturer had only been in existence since 2017 and its motorbike, the NK321RR-S, had no homologation. But that changed a few months later and a Kove was on the starting grid at the season opener in Aragón in April 2023, piloted by internationally unknown Chinese riders in the first races of the season.

It quickly became apparent that Junhao Zhan and Shengjunjie Zhou were out of their depth in the world championship. From Imola onwards, Marc Garcia, the first winner of the junior series, rode for the China Racing Team and crossed the finish line in 8th place in the first race. In Most, the Spaniard put the bike on the front row and showed solid speed overall.

Technically and visually, the NK321RR-S is comparable to the Yamaha R3. Both have a two-cylinder in-line engine with a bore of 68 mm. The slightly larger stroke of 44.2 mm gives the motorbike from China a displacement of 322 cc. The R3 with a stroke of 44.1 mm has a displacement of 321 cc. The NK321RR-S has 39 hp in standard trim and is equipped with technical refinements such as a single-sided swingarm. "The bike is more of a mix of the Yamaha and the Kawasaki," said Garcia, who is familiar with all current motorbikes in the 300 series apart from the KTM RC390R.

By the way: Garcia also took part in the season finale of the Spanish championship in Valencia and took a win and a third place! In total, Kove won four races in Spain.

At the weekend, Kove confirmed its unchanged participation in the 2024 season, with Garcia remaining the figurehead. In view of the expansion at the Dakar Rally, it would come as no surprise if a second or third team were to enter the NK321RR-S next year. In any case, there will be a second driver.