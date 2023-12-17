Supersport World Championship 300: Two KTMs against the rest of the world

The list of participants for the new Supersport World Championship 300 season is forming, but no Germans, Austrians or Swiss have been confirmed yet. The only European manufacturer is KTM.

Because Dirk Geiger and Lennox Lehmann from KTM Team Freudenberg want to move up to the 600cc class, the only German-speaking riders from the last Supersport World Championship 300 are missing from the list of participants for 2024. The Saxon team has already signed Dutch rider Jeffrey Buis as its figurehead, who brings the number 1 of the world champion with him.

The team's second RC390R is still orphaned, with Phillip Tonn possibly moving up as a permanent rider. The 18-year-old made his world championship debut in Portimao.

The line-up of the Kawasaki teams is well advanced. Seven teams have already confirmed 15 riders, including the world champion team Moto Tuning Mol and RT Motosport by SKM.

Things look thinner in the Yamaha camp, where six riders have been confirmed. R3 Cup winner Emiliano Ercolani is guaranteed promotion to the World Championship by Yamaha Europe. Which team the Italian will line up with is still open.

Kove has confirmed the Spaniard Marc Garcia as the third manufacturer from Asia, who already rode for the Chinese from the middle of the 2023 season. The second seat has not yet been allocated. The Chinese drivers proved to be out of their depth last year. As of mid-December, 20 drivers have been confirmed, with a maximum of 30 permitted.

With seven riders, Italy appears to be nominally the strongest nation.

Supersport 300 World Championship: Confirmed riders
Motorbike Team Riders
Kawasaki RT Motorsport by SKM Inigo Iglesias (E)
Petr Svoboda (CZ)
ProDina Giacomo Zannini (I)
Bruno Ieraci (I)
MTM Mirko Gennai (I)
Loris Veneman (NL)
Flembbo Kevin Sabatucci (I)
Ruben Bijman (NL)
GP Project Fenton Seabright (GB)
Mattia Martella (I)
Accolade Smrz Filip Novotný (CZ)
Chris Clark (USA)
KTM Freudenberg Jeffrey Buis (NL)
Yamaha Arco Samuel Di Sora (F)
Unai Calatayud (E)
BRCorse Margo Gaggi (I)
Aldi Mahendra (RI)
ProGP Galang Hendra Pratami (RI)
MS Racing? Emiliano Ercolani (I)
Kove Kove Marc Garcia (E)