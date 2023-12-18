For success: Kove opts for second Spaniard in 2024

In its debut season in the Supersport World Championship 300, Kove Moto only made a mistake in its choice of riders. For the second year in the junior series, the Chinese company is putting two Spaniards on the NK321RR.

Kove made its debut in the Supersport World Championship 300 this year rather quietly. The motorbike was developed away from the public eye in China, and no great fuss was made about homologation either. The China Racing Team, which organises the race weekends, is half Chinese and half European. Shengjunjie Zhou, an internationally unknown rider who missed out on the top 20 in Assen and Barcelona, was signed as a rider. Junhao Zhan was used in Misano, but again did not even qualify for the races.

From Imola onwards, Marc Garcia piloted the 321RR and proved the competitiveness of the Chinese development with 8th place in the first race. The first world champion of the 300cc series also finished in the points at Most and Magny-Cours, as well as taking third place on the grid in the Czech Republic. Garcia also took part in the season finale of the Spanish championship in Valencia, taking a win and a third place. Kove won a total of four races in Spain. When the 24-year-old was confirmed by Kove for 2024 a week ago, it came as no surprise.

But Kove is going one step further and expanding to a second motorbike, for which another Spaniard, Julio Garcia, was presented as a rider at the weekend. The 17-year-old surprisingly roared to the podium as a guest starter in Barcelona 2022 with Yamaha and proved to be a solid top 15 rider this year with Kawasaki.

With this rider pairing, Kove has a good chance of consistently finishing in the points in 2024.