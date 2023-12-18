Supersport 300 World Championship: Two KTMs, only one German

The participants in the Supersport World Championship 300 have been confirmed. Freudenberg KTM is aiming for the title in 2024 with Jeffrey Buis and will have the only German-speaking rider on the grid with Phillip Tonn.

As in previous years, the Supersport World Championship 300 will again be dominated by Kawasaki in 2024. 15 riders will use the Ninja 400, with Yamaha only having two R3s fewer on the starting grid. KTM and Kove will each enter two machines, meaning that the field of participants next year will be 32, two more than this year.

The Saxon KTM Team Freudenberg has signed Dutchman Jeffrey Buis as its figurehead, who will bring the world champion's number 1 with him. Because Dirk Geiger and Lennox Lehmann wanted to move up to the 600cc class, Phillip Tonn was promoted to the World Championship. The 18-year-old made his world championship debut in Portimão.

On the Kawasaki side, Team MTM with Mirko Gennai is one of the favourites, although the junior series is traditionally highly competitive, hardly predictable and the course of the season can be full of surprises.

Kove confirmed Marc Garcia and Julio Garcia as the third manufacturer from Asia. The Chinese drivers proved to be overstretched last year. With the two Spaniards, the China Racing Team can expect regular top 15 finishes.