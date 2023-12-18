Supersport 300 World Championship: Two KTMs, only one German
As in previous years, the Supersport World Championship 300 will again be dominated by Kawasaki in 2024. 15 riders will use the Ninja 400, with Yamaha only having two R3s fewer on the starting grid. KTM and Kove will each enter two machines, meaning that the field of participants next year will be 32, two more than this year.
The Saxon KTM Team Freudenberg has signed Dutchman Jeffrey Buis as its figurehead, who will bring the world champion's number 1 with him. Because Dirk Geiger and Lennox Lehmann wanted to move up to the 600cc class, Phillip Tonn was promoted to the World Championship. The 18-year-old made his world championship debut in Portimão.
On the Kawasaki side, Team MTM with Mirko Gennai is one of the favourites, although the junior series is traditionally highly competitive, hardly predictable and the course of the season can be full of surprises.
Kove confirmed Marc Garcia and Julio Garcia as the third manufacturer from Asia. The Chinese drivers proved to be overstretched last year. With the two Spaniards, the China Racing Team can expect regular top 15 finishes.
|These are the participants in the Supersport World Championship 300 2024
|Motorbike
|Team
|Rider
|Kawasaki
|RT Motorsport by SKM
|Inigo Iglesias (E)
|Petr Svoboda (CZ)
|ProDina
|Giacomo Zannini (I)
|Bruno Ieraci (I)
|MTM
|Mirko Gennai (I)
|Loris Veneman (NL)
|Flembbo
|Kevin Sabatucci (I)
|Ruben Bijman (NL)
|GP Project
|Fenton Seabright (GB)
|Mattia Martella (I)
|Accolade Smrz
|Filip Novotný (CZ)
|Chris Clark (USA)
|Team 109
|Daniel Mogeda (E)
|Deza Box 77
|Avan Hernandez (E)
|Jose Osuna (E)
|KTM
|Freudenberg
|Jeffrey Buis (NL)
|Phillip Tonn (D)
|Yamaha
|Arco
|Samuel Di Sora (F)
|Unai Calatayud (E)
|BRCorse
|Margo Gaggi (I)
|Aldi Mahendra (RI) (RI)
|ProGP
|Galang Hendra Pratami (RI)
|AG Motorsport Italia
|Matteo Vanucci (I)
|Raffaele Tragni (I)
|Motoxracing
|Emiliano Ercolani (I)
|Elia Bartolini (I)
|AD78 Brasil (MS)
|Gustavo Manso (BR)
|Enzo Valentim (BR)
|MS Racing
|Kevin Fontainha (BRA)
|Michel Agazzi (I)
|Kove
|Kove
|Marc Garcia (E)
|Julio Garcia (E)