Thanks to Team Freudenberg KTM: World Championship opportunity for Phillip Tonn

Phillip Tonn is in high gear at the turn of the year. In addition to his training as a paramedic, the Freudenberg KTM rider will be competing in both the IDM and the SSP 300 World Championship in 2024.

The Freudenberg KTM Paligo team is completely reorganising itself for the 2024 Supersport 300 World Championship. Following the departure of Lennox Lehmann and Dirk Geiger, the signing of two-time SSP 300 World Champion Jeffrey Buis was announced back in September. The fast Dutchman will be joined by German Phillip Tonn.



Tonn, who competed in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in 2019 and 2020, was still without a grid position shortly before the 2023 season. Just two weeks before the first IDM event at the Sachsenring, the Freudenberg team proved to be a lifeline for the 18-year-old and allowed him to compete on the KTM RC 390R without further ado. It was Tonn's first year on an SSP 300 bike. With two victories and a third place, he did remarkably well.

Another IDM season was on the KTM rider's agenda for the 2024 season until his plans changed a fortnight ago: "I was already preparing for the IDM season when I received the news that I would also be allowed to compete in the World Championship. I was surprised and naturally delighted. I would like to thank Freudenberg and KTM very much for this great opportunity," beamed the surprised teenager.

As the schedules of the IDM and the SSP300 World Championship do not overlap next year, Tonn will be competing in both racing series. The first contact with the World Championship already took place at this year's season finale in Portimão. As a replacement for the injured Lehmann, Tonn scraped into the points in both races. His goal for 2024? "As I don't know the competition, it's still quite difficult to make a prediction at this stage. But I'm roughly aiming for the top 10."

To achieve this goal, the KTM rider planned a rigorous training programme at the start of the year. At his side: coach Heiko Klepka, father of motocross star Ken Roczen. "Together with Heiko, I'm flying to Spain in February, where we'll be training continuously for four weeks in order to optimise my preparation for the season. A test with the team is also on the agenda during this period."

Tonn now rarely misses the MotoGP paddock: "Originally, my big dream was MotoGP," he began, "but after I was able to get to know the Superbike World Championship thanks to Freudenberg, I have to say that I actually like the atmosphere in the paddock better there. The people are more relaxed and open. The fans also get much closer to the riders, which means it's always really busy."

But it's not just in racing that Tonn is currently busy: "I'm currently training to become a paramedic, because it's always important to have a plan B alongside racing."