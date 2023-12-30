Freudenberg KTM: The first picture of the new rider duo

Following the disagreement with Dirk Geiger, Team Freudenberg KTM Paligo has promoted IDM rider Phillip Tonn to the Supersport 300 World Championship. The 18-year-old made his first appearance together with Jeffrey Buis.

Shortly before the turn of the year, Carsten and Michael Freudenberg organised a team evening in their shop in Bischofswerda. "It was a nice, cosy evening with around 45 people, including our sponsors," Carsten told SPEEDWEEK.com. "We introduced them to our driver duo for 2024 and took the first pictures of Jeffrey Buis and Phillip Tonn together."

With the signing of Buis, the Freudenberg team has pulled off the coup of the year in the Supersport 300 class: The 22-year-old from Meppel in the Netherlands was world champion on Kawasaki in 2023 and 2020. He should ensure that the title goes to KTM for the first time in 2024.

Phillip Tonn, who competed in the Red Bull Rookies Cup in 2019 and 2020 and finished the 2023 IDM in fifth place with two wins and three podium finishes, was a surprise addition to the team. Lennox Lehmann's desire to move up to the 600cc class had been clear for some time. Then his 2023 team-mate, fourth-placed Dirk Geiger, also made the same decision, despite having a valid contract with the Freudenberg team for the 300cc World Championship in 2024. How this can be cancelled has been under discussion for weeks.

From 6 to 8 January, the team will be in Valencia for testing with Jeffrey Buis, "Phillip cannot be there due to his training as a paramedic," noted Carsten Freudenberg. "WP has again prepared new suspension parts for the KTM RC390R and we are testing new clutches. We will also have two potential riders for the 2024 IDM with us. This is just a test for now, we want to have a look at the riders."

The Supersport 300 World Championship season kicks off on the weekend of 22-24 March in Barcelona, with only the Supersport and Superbike classes taking part in the first event on the last weekend of February in Australia.