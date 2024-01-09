Freudenberg team: 1.5 sec faster with new KTM

The Supersport 300 World Championship has been in existence since 2017, with Yamaha and Kawasaki taking the titles. With the new KTM RC390R, this is set to change - team boss Carsten Freudenberg is very confident after the Valencia test.

KTM has never finished the Supersport World Championship 300 in the top three of the overall standings, with Luca Grünwald (2018) and Dirk Geiger (2023) coming closest to the medals in fourth place. However, Team Freudenberg has conquered a total of 17 podiums since 2017 and won races with Grünwald (Assen 2018), Victor Steeman (Most 2021), Geiger (Imola 2023) and Lennox Lehmann (Most 2023).

The 2024 World Championship begins for the small World Championship class at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo near Barcelona on the weekend of 22-24 March. KTM has homologated a new RC390R, with which the Freudenberg team from Saxony has been testing intensively for months. The new bike is preceded by a good reputation, with new signing Jeffrey Buis, now a two-time world champion, bringing the number 1 to KTM.

The team recently tested for three days in Valencia, in 15 degrees Celsius and sunshine. "Everything went well, Jeffrey was able to complete the entire test plan," said Team Principal Carsten Freudenberg to SPEEDWEEK.com. "Compared to the previous test in Cartagena, we had prepared a few things, especially for the suspension. Jeffrey is very happy with the development, it's all going in the right direction. He was able to improve our personal best time in Valencia by 1.5 seconds, the teamwork is as if we have known each other for a long time. It's a lot of fun. Our new data recording man and Jeffrey's crew chief has integrated very well. We had rented a box where Philipp Öttl and Patrick Hobelsberger were also, so we were able to exchange ideas with the other German riders, which was a cool thing."