Freudenberg and Dirk Geiger: separation is finalised

The differences between Team Freudenberg KTM and last year's rider Dirk Geiger have been resolved. The rider from Mannheim is moving to the IDM Supersport and Team MCA Honda.

Dirk Geiger celebrated his greatest career success last year with fourth place in the Supersport 300 World Championship. The rider from Mannheim won the second race in Imola with the Freudenberg KTM team and finished on the podium five times. But he was not happy in this class, Geiger said several times that it was not the fastest rider who won, but the one who used the slipstream most cleverly on the last lap.

Because the Freudenberg team exercised its option on Geiger at the end of the season, the 21-year-old would have had to continue racing for the team from Bischofswerda in 2024. But what use is a rider who doesn't want to stay with the team?

"We came to an agreement with Dirk and found a very good solution for both sides," Team Principal Carsten Freudenberg told SPEEDWEEK.com. For weeks, it had not looked like an amicable agreement would be reached. "There is nothing between us anymore, the contract was cancelled peacefully. We wish Dirk all the best for the future, he can go his own way and there are no problems."

"We have agreed not to go into details regarding the cancellation of the contract, but it's all good," confirmed Geiger. "I wish them the best and Carsten me. I hope that everything goes quickly for me now and that I can sign with my new team soon."

The sparrows are already whistling it from the rooftops: Geiger is about to sign an agreement with Team MCA Honda and will contest the IDM Supersport in 2024.