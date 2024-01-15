Emotions run high: Victor Steeman would be 24 today

Victor Steeman would have celebrated his 24th birthday on 15 January 2024. SPEEDWEEK.com remembers the runner-up in the Supersport 300 class from the Netherlands.

For me, 8 October was the low point of the great 2022 season in sporting terms, when Victor Steeman lost his young life after a crash in Portimao.

The accident happened on the third lap of the first Supersport 300 race on Saturday afternoon: Steeman had a highsider in turn 14 and was rammed head-on by a following opponent. Neither rider stood a chance and the race was stopped immediately.

Steeman was treated for a long time in the gravel, given artificial respiration and resuscitated. The doctors were able to stabilise the 22-year-old to such an extent that he could be flown by helicopter from the Autodromo do Algarve to hospital in Faro shortly after 1.30 p.m. local time.

In Faro, the world championship runner-up underwent surgery on his head on Saturday evening to relieve the pressure on his brain. Steeman had suffered extremely serious head injuries in the fall, and in the night of 12 October life-support measures were discontinued after consultation with Victor's parents.

Even then, it was impossible to find the right words to describe this tragedy. A young man had lost his life on the race track - doing what he loved best.

Today, all the emotions come flooding back as Victor would be celebrating his 24th birthday.

I met Victor in 2019 when he entered the 300cc World Championship with Team Freudenberg KTM. A quiet teenager, very polite, well-mannered, he always made a great effort to speak German with me.

His talent was obvious, he won five of his 42 races in the Supersport 300 World Championship and finished third on the podium on another occasion. Six pole positions also underline his speed.

I particularly remember his first victory on 7 August 2021 in Most. Back then, Steeman ended a long dry spell for KTM.

Despite this victory, Steeman only finished the World Championship in tenth place and switched to the world champion team MTM Kawasaki for the 2022 season. Victor won four races at the time and finished on the podium five times. Before the Portimao weekend, he still had a theoretical chance of becoming world champion.

Steeman was put into an induced coma after the accident - and never woke up again.

A few days after Victor's death, his mother Flora van Limbeek suffered a heart attack and her husband Willem was unable to bring her back to life despite his best efforts. The 59-year-old was Victor's biggest fan and his loss was too much for her heart.

My thoughts today are with Willem Steeman and the families of Victor and Flora. May they find strength and comfort and remember the good times.