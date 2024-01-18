Fierce criticism: "The new timetable is a danger"

In order to accommodate the new Motorcycle World Championship for women, the SBK schedule for 2024 had to be adjusted. A disaster for the two Supersport classes: Their training time was more than halved.

The publication of the new schedule for 2024 was a rude awakening for the riders and teams in the two Supersport classes: The addition of the new women's class means that the time for free practice has been more than halved.

Previously, the Supersport World Championship riders had two 45-minute free practice sessions, but now only one 40-minute session before qualifying. The youngsters in the 300cc class had twice 30 minutes, now only once 25.

Previously, qualifying for both classes was on Saturday morning, with the first race taking place in the afternoon. There was a 15-minute warm-up before the second race on Sunday.

As the Superpole in both Supersport classes will be held on Friday afternoon from this year, there will be a 10-minute warm-up before the races on Saturday and Sunday. However, this is no help for the set-up work on the bikes.

"The new schedule is not good for the 300cc class," criticised a renowned team manager to SPEEDWEEK.com. "And it's dangerous for newcomers. With only 25 minutes of practice, you have to go into Superpole where everyone has their head down because they have to follow the others. There is no time to set up the bike. What's more, there are two other races (Women's World Championship and SSP300 - the author) before the Superbike races with the strict time limit due to the TV broadcast. In the event of a cancellation, there is almost no time for a normal restart, and the races will certainly be shortened."

He described the fact that in future the fastest race laps in the first race will decide who forms the first three rows on the grid in the second race as "even more dangerous". He added: "In Aragon, for example, the lap time is over 2 minutes. In free practice they can do a maximum of ten laps. I don't know who came up with the idea, but it's a danger for the young riders and inexperienced drivers in this class. I wonder what Dorna has in mind with the small class? In BSB they run eight races in one day, there is plenty of time. Why does the day have to end at 4pm?"

So far, I have not found any team that is in favour of the new schedule. "It's a bit of a shock for everyone," commented the manager of one of the top teams in the Supersport World Championship, who also wishes to remain anonymous because he doesn't want to make himself unpopular with Dorna. "Ultimately, everyone has to come to terms with it. One free practice session before qualifying is not much, there is no such thing in any other championship around the world. I'm sure there will be some very critical comments about it during the season."

Commenting on the new rules regarding the starting grid for the second race, he said: "This is modelled a bit on the Superbikes, where there has been a Superpole race for years. I think it's good for the spectators because the starting grid will be mixed up a bit, there will be a lot of action. We still have to find out what effect this will have during a race weekend, we'll see at Phillip Island. It's a shame that the riders will have less time on the bike, and we as a team would also like to have more time in free practice, qualifying and the race. Another new feature is that qualifying is now on Friday. Previously it was on Saturday, followed by the race. This means that the action is now already in full swing on Friday."

The training time for the Superbike riders has been cut the least. Their FP1 and FP2 will continue to run for 45 minutes, only FP3 has been shortened from 30 to 20 minutes.

Schedule 2024:



FRIDAY

09.00-09.25 - WCR - Free practice

09.40-10.05 - SSP300 - Free Practice

10.20-11.05 - SBK - Free Practice 1

11.20-12.00 - SSP - Free Practice

13.30-13.55 - WCR - Superpole

14.15-14.40 - SSP300 - Superpole

15.00-15.45 - SBK - Free Practice 2

16.00-16.40 - SSP - Superpole



SATURDAY

09.00-09.20 - SBK - Free Practice 3

09.30-09.40 - WCR - Warm-up

09.50-10.00 - SSP300 - Warm-up

10.10-10.20 - SSP - Warm-up

11.00-11.15 - SBK - Superpole

11.50 - WCR - Race 1

12.45 - SSP300 - Race 1

14.00 - SBK - Race 1

15.15 - SSP - Race 1



SUNDAY

09.00-09.10 - SBK - Warm-up

09.20-09.30 - WCR - Warm-up

09.40-09.50 - SSP300 - Warm-up

10.00-10.10 - SSP - Warm-up

11.00 - SBK - Superpole race

11.50 - WCR - Race 2

12.45 - SSP300 - Race 2

14.00 - SBK - Race 2

15.15 - SSP - Race 2