Freudenberg KTM: 50 years of racing tradition

The Freudenberg KTM - Paligo Racing team is one of only two Germans left in world championship road racing. With 50 years of motorsport experience, the goal is to win this year's Supersport World Championship 300.

Michael Freudenberg, the founder and senior boss of Racing Team Freudenberg from Bischofswerda in Saxony, is celebrating two anniversaries this year. Firstly, he is celebrating his 70th birthday on 8 October and secondly 50 years of racing, as he began his active career in 1974.

He started out as a kart driver with a 250 cc home-made kart. In 1976, he switched to two wheels. Initially, he had to use a 125cc MZ, which was common for GDR racers at the time. After MZ gave up road racing, it was not easy to get hold of competitive material at the time. Instead, the tendency to take more initiative grew.

Initially, Michaels Freudenberg's successes were limited with mostly technically inferior material, but in 1985 he made his breakthrough with the runner-up title in the "up to 250 cc single-cylinder class". The GDR's top category was the two-cylinder class, in which Yamaha, Rotax or similar Western-manufactured machines were used in home-made frames or even entire production racers.

Michael Freudenberg had certainly reached the top when he won three championship titles in a row in the single-cylinder motorbike class in 1987, 1988 and 1989 and also cut a fine figure in the races for the 'Cup for Peace and Friendship' against the East German elite.

After the political upheaval and the reunification of Germany, earning a living and often a new career were at the top of the GDR citizens' agenda. Only a few had the time and money for racing. After much deliberation, Freudenberg finally founded a driving school, which was later expanded to include a motorbike and car centre.

When a young man from the region wanted to become a racing driver and asked Michael Freudenberg for advice and support, the ball started rolling again. In 1996, he founded his own racing team. Racing Team Freudenberg celebrated its first major national success in the millennium year 2000, when Dirk Heidolf became German vice-champion in the 250cc category. Heidi' repeated this success in 2001.

Michael's son Carsten personally took care of the first title wins by winning the then MZ Cup in 2001 and 2002. The team's next runner-up title came in 2006 with Swiss rider Dominique Aegerter, who finished the IDM 125 in second place overall.

In 2010, the Freudenberg Racing Team went all the way to the top nationally. Luca Grünwald became German 125cc champion ahead of his team-mate Toni Finsterbusch. This was topped two years later when Florian Alt became German champion in the IDM 125 and Luca Grünwald in the IDM Moto3 in the transition year.

The biggest team success was celebrated in 2013, when Czech rider Karel Hanika became European Moto3 champion. But Luca Grünwald's eighth place as a wild card rider at the 2012 Sachsenring Grand Prix "... was also a sensational experience for us," says Michael Freudenberg looking back.

More national titles followed in 2015, when Tim Georgi and Jonas Geitner became IDM champions in the Moto3 Standard and Moto3 GP classes respectively. In 2017, Tim Georgi repeated his title win in a Moto3 category, which was called the ADAC Northern Europe Cup after the official German championship status was abandoned. This ended in a dead end.

The 300cc series class was installed in the IDM at that time, initially not yet as an official championship. Nevertheless, it was won by Jan-Ole Jähnig from a Freudenberg KTM rider. After that, the team ventured onto the international stage more and more and with greater effort. In 2018, Luca Grünwald once again secured the first World Championship victory in the team's history in the Supersport 300 World Championship race in Assen. The Waldkraiburg all-purpose weapon finished the season in fourth place in the World Championship.

After Max Enderlein had secured further national titles in the IDM Supersport in 2018 and 2019 and Lennox Lehmann in the IDM Supersport 300 in 2020 and 2021, 2023 was again one of the more successful years internationally. Lennox Lehmann gave the Saxon racing team of Michael and 51-year-old Carsten Freudenberg another victory in the 300cc World Championship in the dry/rain race in Most. Dirk Geiger led the world championship for a while and finished fourth in the end.

This year, Dutch defending champion Jeffrey Buis and Phillip Tonn will be chasing points in the Supersport 300 World Championship for the Freudenberg KTM - Paligo Racing team. The German is also in contention for the title in the IDM Supersport 300.