Preparation at the end of the world: wildcard for Czechs

Behind the successful 300cc team RT Motorsport by SKM are Dutchman Rob Vennegoor and Greven-based tuner Frank Krekeler. They are transporting the Kawasaki to Australia for the first time for a guest start.

Füsport - RT Motorsports by SKM is an established team in the Supersport World Championship 300 and uses the Kawasaki Ninja 400. The motorbikes from tuning specialist Frank Krekeler are among the fastest in the field and will be ridden by Inigo Iglesias and Petr Svoboda in 2024. The Czech won the season opener in Assen last year and was long regarded as a title contender. However, due to various retirements, the 21-year-old only finished sixth in the end.

In 2024, the season will start earlier for the team and Svoboda and not at a European race track as usual. Down Under, the Kawasaki team will take part in the first round of the Australian 300cc series with a wildcard, coinciding with the Superbike season opener on Philipp Island from 23 to 25 February.

The trip to Australia is a personal highlight, especially for Vennegoor, who has a soft spot for Australian racers and has helped many to come to Europe. This is also the reason for the collaboration with sponsor Füsport, an Australian manufacturer of motorbike boots.

"We are convinced that Petr will quickly find his way around this new race track," says the team manager. "It is also a special experience for us as a team to be racing on Phillip Island for the first time and to come to Australia with a European rider - although I have been helping Australian talent to come to Europe for years. In short, the end of February will be very special."

The trip Down Under with Svoboda is supported by Wepol. The Czech company is the personal sponsor of the 21-year-old from Brno. On top of that, RT Motorsport by SKM is expanding into the Supersport World Championship this year with the support of Wepol, where two Triumphs will be racing with Jorge Navarro and John McPhee. They are on site anyway.

"Thanks to our collaboration with Wepol Racing Parts and Füsport, we can show our passion on a global stage," said a delighted Vennegoor. "I would like to thank Wepol Racing Parts and Füsport in particular for this wonderful opportunity!"