FIM upgrade: Milestone for Yamaha R3 Cup

Yamaha has established its recognised bLU cRU support programme worldwide and has enjoyed great success with it. The 'European R3 Cup', which is organised as part of the Superbike World Championship, has now received the accolade from the FIM.

No other manufacturer is as committed to promoting young talent as Yamaha. The bLU cRU programme covers road racing and motocross; cups have been implemented in many countries and regions around the world, giving the best riders the chance to progress to higher categories.

For example, the best riders from the national series meet in the R3 Super Final, which is held every season. The winner is promoted to European level in the following season. And for the winner of the 'Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Championship', Yamaha will in turn fund a season in the Supersport World Championship 300 a year later.

Since 2021, this series has been held as part of the production-based World Championship and is being upgraded for 2024. Due to its increasing success and the large number of international participants, it has been given 'FIM World Cup' status with immediate effect. This means that responsibility will be transferred from the FIM Europe to the world federation.

"This upgrade is more than a symbolic milestone for the R3 bLU cRU Cup," said a delighted Paolo Pavesio from Yamaha Europe. "In 2021, the first season of the R3 series, the starting field was predominantly European. In the last two seasons, however, more and more riders from overseas have joined the R3 Series, so that the starting field is now evenly split between European riders and riders from other continents, mainly Asia, South America and Australia. With a fixed entry fee and a turnkey package, the series is both cost-effective and the ideal stepping stone for young riders onto the world stage. It has also proven to be an ideal feeder category for the Supersport World Championship 300 - nine former bLU cRU riders will be racing in the World Championship in 2024!"

Also new: from this year, the races will be streamed live, which in turn will increase global awareness and attention.

The R3 World Cup will take place at six Superbike events in Europe (12 races), with the season opener in Barcelona (22 to 24 March).