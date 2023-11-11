Supercross Stuttgart: French riders took almost everything

As is almost a tradition, the French national anthem was played during the podium ceremony at the 39th ADAC Supercross Stuttgart in the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle. In the final of the SX1 premier class, Greg Aranda put in a gala performance to take victory in the "race of the aces" ahead of his compatriots Cédric Soubeyras and Thomas Ramette. The 34-year-old pulled away from the field right at the start and led ahead of Ramette and Soubeyras. On lap 8, Soubeyras passed Ramette to take second place and then tried to put the leader under pressure. However, Aranda did not let the pressure show in a duel at the highest level and successfully kept his rival at bay. "It was a very good race for me. Even though the start was not so good, I was able to defend first place," said the delighted winner.

Friday evening was not very successful for the SX1 riders from Germany: Paul Haberland and Lion Kleinegrauthoff were eliminated in the qualifying races and also missed out on a place in the final in the qualifying heats.

In the SX2 final, Frenchman Maxime Desprey got off to the best start. A three-way battle for the lead quickly emerged between Desprey, Jace Owen (USA) and Calvin Fonvielle (France). Desprey eventually pulled away at the front, while Owen came under increasing pressure from Fonvielle. On the final lap, Fonvielle pushed the American off the track in a bend - bad luck for Owen. Brandon Ray (USA) benefited from this hard-fought duel and moved into third place shortly before the end of the race. "I was fourth the whole time, drove consistently and waited for mistakes," summarised Ray. Desprey had a four-second lead over Fonvielle after the finish. "It was nice to be back in Stuttgart and to win," said Desprey. The Yamaha rider finished second overall in SX1 in 2022 and is competing in SX2 this year.

The fans of the German riders were delighted with a strong result. Nico Koch, sixth overall in the 2023 ADAC MX Masters and runner-up in the Open championship, finished the SX2 final in sixth place. After the qualifying race, the rider from Braunschweig emphasised just how demanding Supercross can be: "Everything is very tight in the hall, there are lots of obstacles and short jumps in quick succession. You don't have time to rest."

Local hero Paul Bloy from Biberach rode to 9th place with a spirited performance. "I had a really good start, but then unfortunately I made a few mistakes," said the Swabian looking back after the race. The other German representatives in the SX2 class, Dominique Thury, Marco Fleissig, Philipp Klakow and Malik Schoch (Wildberg), did not make it past the semi-finals. Thury narrowly missed out on the final in third place: "I lost too much time in the washboard and was basically just too slow."

For one of the local heroes, the race was already over before the evening programme. Kevin Winkle from Murrhardt had to retire on Friday due to injury after a crash in training. Particularly tragic: he was planning to make his second attempt in the Schleyer-Halle this year. Back in 2015, at his first planned home race in Stuttgart, he broke his shoulder joint in a crash during qualifying. "I crashed in free practice and went over the handlebars. I broke my shoulder blade and three ribs," reported Winkle. "I definitely want to try again next year."

Results ADAC Supercross Stuttgart, Friday:



SX1:1. Greg Aranda (F). 2. Cédric Soubeyras (F). 3. Thomas Ramette (F).



SX2:1. Maxime Desprey (F). 2. Calvin Fonvielle (F). 3. Brandon Ray (USA).



SX4:1. Maurice Heidegger (A). 2. Paris Konstantinidis (D). 3rd Jamie-Liam Riedi (CH).