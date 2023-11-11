After class change: Winner Maxime Desprey outstanding

Maxime Desprey celebrated his comeback in the German ADAC Supercross series with a victory on Friday evening. The French Sturm Racing rider thus laid the foundation for the title of "Prince of Stuttgart".

Maxime Desprey competed in the SX1 class at the Supercross in Stuttgart last year and finished second. He then suffered a serious injury in Dortmund. He is back again this year - but this time in the SX2 class for the Sturm Racing Team. "It's nice to be back here. It was a good comeback after my injury in Dortmund," said Desprey.

The Frenchman was in a very good mood throughout Friday. He set the fastest lap in qualifying and won the qualifying race with aplomb. The final got off to a mixed start for Desprey. "The start was okay," explained the Yamaha rider. "I made a few mistakes at the beginning and was stuck in third place."

On lap 3, he first passed Jace Owen (Yamaha) and then the leader Calvin Fonvieille (KTM). He crossed the finish line with a lead of five seconds on a track where the lap time is just 29 seconds.

"After initial problems, I took the lead," said a delighted Desprey. "I found my rhythm well and pulled away from the field. A win like this is good for the team and my self-confidence. We want to continue like this on Saturday and win again."

Results ADAC Supercross Stuttgart, Friday:



SX1, Final:1. Greg Aranda (F), Yamaha. 2nd Cédric Soubeyras (F), Kawasaki. 3rd Thomas Ramette (F), Yamaha. 4th Charles Lefrancois (F), Honda. 5th Adrien Escoffier (F), Husqvarna. 6th Ryan Breece (USA), Yamaha. 7 Lucas Imbert (F), Yamaha. 8 Anthony Bourdon (F), Kawasaki. 9 Ludovic Macler (F), Honda. 10 Lorenzo Camporese (I), Honda. 11 Michael Hicks (USA), Husqvarna. 12th Hugo Basaula (P), Husqvarna.



SX2, Final:1st Maxime Desprey (F), Yamaha. 2nd Calvin Fonvielle (F), KTM. 3. Brandon Ray (USA), Husqvarna. 4th Hugo Manzato (F), Husqvarna. 5th Maxwell Sanford (USA), Honda. 6th Nico Kock (D), GASGAS. 7. Jace Owen (USA), Yamaha. 8. Mickael Lamarque (F), Husqvarna. 9. Paul Bloy (D), KTM. 10th Jules Pietre (F), Yamaha. 11th Andrea Bonifacio (I), Husqvarna. 12th Clement Briatte (F), Suzuki.