Calvin Fonvielle sent Jace Owen off the track

KTM-Sarholz rider Calvin Fonvieille fought a thrilling duel with Jace Owen (Yamaha) at the Supercross in Stuttgart. He came out on top on the last lap and Jace Owen missed out on the podium.

Calvin Fonvieille was the only rider to line up for Team KTM Sarholz at the ADAC Supercross in Stuttgart on Friday evening. The Frenchman set the fastest time in his group in qualifying, but only the seventh fastest overall in the SX2 class. The qualifying race went better for the fourth-placed rider in the French championship with a win.

After rolling into the starting gate in second place in the final, Fonvieille took the holeshot and led the first few laps. "The final was pretty crazy. I had a good start but couldn't cope with the track at the beginning of the race," he explained after the race. "I dropped back to third place."

Fonvieille lost touch with the riders in front, Maxime Desprey (Yamaha) and Jace Owen (Yamaha), in the first half of the race. He found his rhythm in the second half of the race and made up a lot of ground on Owen. With one lap to go, he was close enough to overtake the Yamaha rider. At the entrance to the corner, he rode to the inside alongside Owen and passed the American Supercross World Championship rider with a fair block pass. Owen, who was almost certain to finish on the podium, suddenly found himself off the track and finished the race in seventh place.

"When I realised that Jace [Owen] was no longer behind me, I was annoyed," admitted Fonvieille. "He apparently went down after my overtaking manoeuvre and I didn't want that. It was supposed to be a clean overtaking manoeuvre. At the end of the evening, I was still happy to be on the podium again in Stuttgart."

Results ADAC Supercross Stuttgart, Friday:



SX1, Final:1st Greg Aranda (F), Yamaha. 2nd Cédric Soubeyras (F), Kawasaki. 3rd Thomas Ramette (F), Yamaha. 4th Charles Lefrancois (F), Honda. 5th Adrien Escoffier (F), Husqvarna. 6th Ryan Breece (USA), Yamaha. 7 Lucas Imbert (F), Yamaha. 8 Anthony Bourdon (F), Kawasaki. 9 Ludovic Macler (F), Honda. 10 Lorenzo Camporese (I), Honda. 11 Michael Hicks (USA), Husqvarna. 12th Hugo Basaula (P), Husqvarna.



SX2, Final:1st Maxime Desprey (F), Yamaha. 2nd Calvin Fonvielle (F), KTM. 3. Brandon Ray (USA), Husqvarna. 4th Hugo Manzato (F), Husqvarna. 5th Maxwell Sanford (USA), Honda. 6th Nico Kock (D), GASGAS. 7. Jace Owen (USA), Yamaha. 8. Mickael Lamarque (F), Husqvarna. 9. Paul Bloy (D), KTM. 10th Jules Pietre (F), Yamaha. 11th Andrea Bonifacio (I), Husqvarna. 12th Clement Briatte (F), Suzuki.