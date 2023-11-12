Supercross Stuttgart: Aranda completes the triple

French riders once again dominated the top classes at the ADAC Supercross Stuttgart. Greg Aranda took his third SX1 title in Swabia, while Maxime Desprey won the overall standings in the SX2 class.

At the ADAC Supercross Stuttgart on 10 and 11 November, the French riders underlined their exceptional position in Europe and secured the titles in the SX1 and SX2 classes. A total of 15,950 fans created a fantastic atmosphere in the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle at the 39th edition of the motorsport classic.

The two outstanding riders, Greg Aranda and Maxime Desprey, come from France. Aranda won both SX1 finals in commanding style - a well-deserved "King of Stuttgart". On the second evening in particular, he put on a real show of strength with a twelve-second lead at the finish. "I've worked hard this year and it's paid off," beamed Aranda during the winner's interview. He also praised the fans for their support in the hall: "I love the Stuttgart crowd."

Last year's winner Cédric Soubeyras lost out on Saturday, as he did in the overall standings, and had to settle for second place. Thomas Ramette in third place completed the French success in SX1.

In the final on Saturday evening, Aranda got off to a relatively weak start but increasingly worked his way forwards. The Yamaha rider made a decisive manoeuvre on the sixth lap when he overtook the leader Soubeyras in a corner. Aranda then steadily extended his unassailable lead at the front. The 34-year-old secured the title of "King of Stuttgart" for the third time after 2014 and 2015. The Frenchman thus drew level with record winner Jason Thomas from the USA, who won the SX1 in Stuttgart three times in a row from 2005 to 2007.

Paul Haberland kept the German colours flying high in SX1. Despite a foot injury, the rider from Erfurt fought his way through to 9th place in the final on Saturday. That meant 11th place in the overall standings. "I didn't have the best start. I was able to overtake a few people and then rode for myself. But I'm satisfied with the weekend overall," said Haberland.

Maxime Desprey stood on top of the podium in SX2 on both days. Shortly after the start of the final on Saturday evening, the Yamaha rider took the lead from Jace Owen and eventually completed his laps alone at the front. The Frenchman had competed in the premier class last year and can now call himself the "Prince of Stuttgart". "I'm happy after the two victories. I felt good on the bike," said Desprey as the winner of the SX2 overall standings. "It was very cool to be back in Stuttgart." For his compatriot Calvin Fonvielle, only the runner-up title remained in the final standings. American rider Jace Owen broke the French dominance and secured third place.

The Schleyer-Halle was already buzzing before the SX2 final on Saturday, with three Germans lining up at the starting gate. Local hero and crowd favourite Paul Bloy put in a strong performance, was in fourth place at one point and finished the race in sixth. "I had a good start, but unfortunately I can't quite keep up with the fast pace yet. I'm mega happy with sixth place," said the Biberach native. Dominique Thury crossed the finish line directly behind Bloy: "It's nice to ride in front of a sold-out crowd. Hats off to Paul. I thought I'd catch him just before the end." Nico Koch in 9th place completed the strong German result. In the overall standings of the ADAC Supercross Stuttgart, the best riders from Germany in SX2 finished 6th (Bloy), 7th (Koch) and 12th (Thury).

Results ADAC Supercross Stuttgart/D:

SX1, Friday:1st Greg Aranda (F), Yamaha. 2nd Cédric Soubeyras (F), Kawasaki. 3rd Thomas Ramette (F), Yamaha. 4th Charles Lefrancois (F), Honda. 5th Adrien Escoffier (F), Husqvarna. 6th Ryan Breece (USA), Yamaha. 7. Lucas Imbert (F), Yamaha. 8. Anthony Bourdon (F), Kawasaki. 9. Ludovic Macler (F), Honda. 10th Lorenzo Camporese (I), Honda. 11th Michael Hicks (USA), Husqvarna. 12th Hugo Basaula (P), Husqvarna.



Saturday: 1. Aranda. 2nd Soubeyras. 3rd Bourdon. 4th Escoffier. 5th Ramette. 6th Lefrancois. 7th Imbert. 8th Breece. 9th Paul Haberland (D), Husqvarna. 10th Macler. 11th Dylan Norman Woodcock (GB), Husqvarna. 12th Hicks.



"King of Stuttgart": 1st Aranda, 50 points. 2. Soubeyras 44. 3. Ramette 36. 4. Escoffier 34. 5. Bourdon 33. 6. Lefrancois 33. 7. Breece 28. 8. Imbert 28. 9. Macler 23. 10. Hicks 19. 11. Haberland 12.



SX2, Friday: 1. Maxime Desprey (F), Yamaha. 2. Calvin Fonvielle (F), KTM. 3rd Brandon Ray (USA), Husqvarna. 4th Hugo Manzato (F), Husqvarna. 5th Maxwell Sanford (USA), Honda. 6th Nico Koch (D), GASGAS. 7. Jace Owen (USA), Yamaha. 8. Mickael Lamarque (F), Husqvarna. 9. Paul Bloy (D), KTM. 10th Jules Pietre (F), Yamaha. 11th Andrea Bonifacio (I), Husqvarna. 12th Clement Briatte (F), Suzuki.



Saturday: 1st Despray. 2nd Owen. 3rd Fonvielle. 4th Sanford. 5th Manzato. 6th Bloy. 7th Thury. 8th Lamarque. 9th Koch. 10th Briatte. 11th Bonifacio. 12th Marcus Soper (NL), Yamaha.



"Prince of Stuttgart": 1st Desprey, 50 points. 2. Fonvielle 42. 3. Owen 36. 4. Sanford 34. 5. Manzato 34. 6. Bloy 27. 7. Koch 27. 8. Lamarque 26. 9. Ray 20. 10. Briatte 20. 12. Thury 14.



SX4: 1. Maurice Heidegger (A). 2. Paris Konstantinidis (D). 3rd Jamie-Liam Riedi (CH).



SX5: 1. Jonas Sulzenbacher (D). 2. Timo Künzel (D). 3. Nino Bernhard (D).