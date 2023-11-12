Boris Maillard (Suzuki): "I was unconscious three times"

Suzuki rider Boris Maillard was looking forward to another Supercross season in Germany, having been preparing for the first races in Stuttgart since September. The first of the two days started well for the Johannes Bikes rider: in qualifying, he set the third fastest time in the SX1 class, with only Gregory Aranda (Yamaha) and Thomas Ramette (Yamaha) a few hundredths of a second faster.

Maillard's group opened the Friday evening programme with the first qualifying race for the final. The 31-year-old came out of the gate well and initially lined up in second place. He immediately began to push and chased the leader. In a rhythm section, the Frenchman jumped the first triple too far, which cancelled him out on the next triple. Front-heavy in the air, he landed too short and immediately went over the handlebars. "I hit my head hard on the ground and passed out three times on the track," said Maillard.

The race was stopped immediately, Maillard ran off the track with the help of two paramedics and sat down on a stretcher at the side of the track. The doctors carried out initial checks there, after which he was taken to hospital. "I had a full check-up and nothing serious was found," he later gave the all-clear. Heavily battered, Maillard sat out Saturday's match. The aim is to be fit again for Dortmund in mid-January.

Results ADAC Supercross Stuttgart/D:

SX1, Friday:1st Greg Aranda (F), Yamaha. 2nd Cédric Soubeyras (F), Kawasaki. 3rd Thomas Ramette (F), Yamaha. 4th Charles Lefrancois (F), Honda. 5th Adrien Escoffier (F), Husqvarna. 6th Ryan Breece (USA), Yamaha. 7. Lucas Imbert (F), Yamaha. 8. Anthony Bourdon (F), Kawasaki. 9. Ludovic Macler (F), Honda. 10th Lorenzo Camporese (I), Honda. 11th Michael Hicks (USA), Husqvarna. 12th Hugo Basaula (P), Husqvarna.



Saturday: 1. Aranda. 2nd Soubeyras. 3rd Bourdon. 4th Escoffier. 5th Ramette. 6th Lefrancois. 7th Imbert. 8th Breece. 9th Paul Haberland (D), Husqvarna. 10th Macler. 11th Dylan Norman Woodcock (GB), Husqvarna. 12th Hicks.



"King of Stuttgart": 1st Aranda, 50 points. 2. Soubeyras 44. 3. Ramette 36. 4. Escoffier 34. 5. Bourdon 33. 6. Lefrancois 33. 7. Breece 28. 8. Imbert 28. 9. Macler 23. 10. Hicks 19. 11. Haberland 12.



SX2, Friday: 1. Maxime Desprey (F), Yamaha. 2. Calvin Fonvielle (F), KTM. 3rd Brandon Ray (USA), Husqvarna. 4th Hugo Manzato (F), Husqvarna. 5th Maxwell Sanford (USA), Honda. 6th Nico Koch (D), GASGAS. 7. Jace Owen (USA), Yamaha. 8. Mickael Lamarque (F), Husqvarna. 9. Paul Bloy (D), KTM. 10th Jules Pietre (F), Yamaha. 11th Andrea Bonifacio (I), Husqvarna. 12th Clement Briatte (F), Suzuki.



Saturday: 1st Despray. 2nd Owen. 3rd Fonvielle. 4th Sanford. 5th Manzato. 6th Bloy. 7th Thury. 8th Lamarque. 9th Koch. 10th Briatte. 11th Bonifacio. 12th Marcus Soper (NL), Yamaha.



"Prince of Stuttgart": 1st Desprey, 50 points. 2. Fonvielle 42. 3. Owen 36. 4. Sanford 34. 5. Manzato 34. 6. Bloy 27. 7. Koch 27. 8. Lamarque 26. 9. Ray 20. 10. Briatte 20. 12. Thury 14.



SX4: 1. Maurice Heidegger (A). 2. Paris Konstantinidis (D). 3rd Jamie-Liam Riedi (CH).



SX5: 1. Jonas Sulzenbacher (D). 2. Timo Künzel (D). 3. Nino Bernhard (D).