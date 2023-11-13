Paul Bloy goes to the USA: his plan for autumn 2024

The ADAC Supercross Stuttgart was Paul Bloy's showpiece home race. Not only because he was the most acclaimed local hero from Biberach, but also because he was the best German in the end.

At the restart of the Supercross in Germany last year, Paul Bloy only made it to the final on Saturday. At this year's ADAC Supercross Stuttgart, he managed to do so on both evenings - and with aplomb. "My only goal was to make the final on both evenings. I achieved that and I'm super happy about it," said the 20-year-old in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

He would have had much more reason to be happy than having achieved his minimum goal. After finishing ninth on Friday, three places behind Nico Koch from Braunschweig, they swapped positions the following day. According to motocross arithmetic, Paul Bloy is tied on points with Nico Koch in sixth place in the prince's classification and is therefore the best German ahead of the man from Lower Saxony.

"I knew deep down that I could make it to the final on both evenings this time. I gave it everything I had and fought for it, and in the end it really worked out," he repeated, ennobling the fans. "I just enjoy something like this. It's a highlight for me to experience the great atmosphere in the hall and that so many people come to see me in the paddock. I've signed so many autographs, I'm just grateful for that."

He revealed some interesting ideas about his future: "In terms of my interests, I would like to concentrate a bit more on supercross and also do a few races in France or Italy. More races would also make the effort more worthwhile. As you can see, it went quite well. Maybe I can build on that in the future."

Now, it is difficult to mix things up due to the usual motocross-only summers in Germany. However, the Swabian says that he could also fit it in relatively spontaneously and points out in this context that he has his own supercross chassis and is relatively flexible. "If I feel like doing a race in Italy, then I'll just do it. Above all, I want to have fun, that's the most important thing for me."

How does that fit in with his contractual obligations with his team and sponsors? "I actually have a slightly different plan. I want to stay here for a month or two after my apprenticeship next summer and then do an au pair year in the USA. I want to take a slightly different path. It's already clear to me that I don't want to take all the races to the Masters or the German Championships next year. I'll take what I want with me and then I'm sure I can perform well because I enjoy it."

If everything works out and he goes to the USA, he obviously wants to ride motocross there too and hopes that he will find a motocross family, but he will be surprised. He definitely wants to ride again in Stuttgart in 2024.

Results ADAC Supercross Stuttgart/D:

SX1, Friday:1st Greg Aranda (F), Yamaha. 2nd Cédric Soubeyras (F), Kawasaki. 3rd Thomas Ramette (F), Yamaha. 4th Charles Lefrancois (F), Honda. 5th Adrien Escoffier (F), Husqvarna. 6th Ryan Breece (USA), Yamaha. 7. Lucas Imbert (F), Yamaha. 8. Anthony Bourdon (F), Kawasaki. 9. Ludovic Macler (F), Honda. 10th Lorenzo Camporese (I), Honda. 11th Michael Hicks (USA), Husqvarna. 12th Hugo Basaula (P), Husqvarna.

Saturday: 1. Aranda. 2nd Soubeyras. 3rd Bourdon. 4th Escoffier. 5th Ramette. 6th Lefrancois. 7th Imbert. 8th Breece. 9th Paul Haberland (D), Husqvarna. 10th Macler. 11th Dylan Norman Woodcock (GB), Husqvarna. 12th Hicks.

"King of Stuttgart": 1st Aranda, 50 points. 2. Soubeyras 44. 3. Ramette 36. 4. Escoffier 34. 5. Bourdon 33. 6. Lefrancois 33. 7. Breece 28. 8. Imbert 28. 9. Macler 23. 10. Hicks 19. 11. Haberland 12.



SX2, Friday: 1. Maxime Desprey (F), Yamaha. 2. Calvin Fonvielle (F), KTM. 3rd Brandon Ray (USA), Husqvarna. 4th Hugo Manzato (F), Husqvarna. 5th Maxwell Sanford (USA), Honda. 6th Nico Koch (D), GASGAS. 7. Jace Owen (USA), Yamaha. 8. Mickael Lamarque (F), Husqvarna. 9. Paul Bloy (D), KTM. 10th Jules Pietre (F), Yamaha. 11th Andrea Bonifacio (I), Husqvarna. 12th Clement Briatte (F), Suzuki.

Saturday: 1st Despray. 2nd Owen. 3rd Fonvielle. 4th Sanford. 5th Manzato. 6th Bloy. 7th Thury. 8th Lamarque. 9th Koch. 10th Briatte. 11th Bonifacio. 12th Marcus Soper (NL), Yamaha.

"Prince of Stuttgart": 1st Desprey, 50 points. 2. Fonvielle 42. 3. Owen 36. 4. Sanford 34. 5. Manzato 34. 6. Bloy 27. 7. Koch 27. 8. Lamarque 26. 9. Ray 20. 10. Briatte 20. 12. Thury 14.



SX4: 1. Maurice Heidegger (A). 2. Paris Konstantinidis (D). 3rd Jamie-Liam Riedi (CH).



SX5: 1. Jonas Sulzenbacher (D). 2. Timo Künzel (D). 3. Nino Bernhard (D).