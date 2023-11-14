SX Stuttgart: Paul Haberland injured after being rammed

SX1 rider Paul Haberland was the only German of note at the ADAC Supercross in Stuttgart. After the Thuringian was fouled on Friday, he was only able to take on the pros on the second evening.

Friday evening, Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart: Paul Haberland was in 5th place in the semi-final of the SX1 category and therefore on course for the final. Because a racer's genes demand it, he wanted to overtake Hugo Basaula, who was ahead of him but a little slower. The coloured Portuguese rider was able to fend off two somewhat half-hearted attempts at a block pass, but both crashed on the third occasion.

Accordingly, the two rivals met again in the last-chance heat, with Basaula crashing into the side of the Thuringian in a revenge foul to such an extent that he inflicted a painful leg injury on Haberland and destroyed his own race at the same time. "My left leg was trapped between my motorbike and his in the accident. It was also the leg in which I had torn an inner ligament during the last DM race and was out of action for a month as a result. I had a hole in my boot and the gear lever was bent under the engine block. The impact was very violent," the rider from Erfurt told SPEEDWEEK.com, describing the situation that led to his new injury.

Asked about the incident that finally spoilt Haberland's Friday, the 23-year-old said: "In the semi-final I was fifth behind Basaula, but he was a bit slower. I showed my front wheel twice in the same place. The third time he left the door wide open again, so I rode in again. By accelerating again in a place where he had never accelerated before, he provoked the crash in which we both fell. He even threatened me before the last-chance heat."

However, Paul Haberland had not really expected Basaula to follow through. "He had already hit the back of me twice, so I had to take the racing line. That meant I lost a lot of time myself. I saw in the corner of my eye that he was going wide. Then he drove right into my bike, which was inexplicable for me."

But that was not the end of the matter! In the paddock, there were a few more indirect exchanges between those involved until the situation calmed down.

On Saturday morning, Paul Haberland travelled to a physiotherapist who has also worked at VfB Stuttgart for many years. "Luckily, he's since moved to the second row, so he had the whole Saturday morning for me."

In the afternoon, VfB's Bundesliga team played Borussia Dortmund in the MHPArena, just a stone's throw away. His team SixtySeven had put him in touch with the therapist. As it turned out, Paul Haberland did not have a serious injury. "Without him, I wouldn't have been able to ride again on Saturday. I was told that it can get worse over time. I now have to take it easy for a fortnight and just have the leg treated with physiotherapy, electricity and so on. Hairline fractures can still develop over a certain period of time."

Saturday in Stuttgart was nevertheless permanently disrupted, but Haberland was determined to compete. Despite the restriction, he raced straight into the final and ultimately finished ninth, which he was largely satisfied with. "My leg was full of water and the muscles around my shin were so bruised that I could hardly lift and move my foot. Walking was only possible with pain," described the SixtySeven rider. "With the effort I can put into it, it's clear that I'm not a podium candidate. But I've already proven that I'm a candidate for the final on several occasions."

Haberland continued: "With the incident on Friday, it was obviously a shame that I was only in the final on Saturday. I obviously felt better on Friday without the injury and my riding was also completely different until the collision. This then had a big impact on Saturday, so I didn't have a good quali and then no good grid positions. That's why I was all the happier that I still made it into the final. Given the circumstances, ninth place was nothing special - it wasn't particularly good, but it wasn't bad either. It was okay for me and, given the circumstances, I was also satisfied."

What happens next? "Unfortunately, there's a two-month break until Dortmund, so I wanted to start my motocross preparation for 2024 now. That will now be pushed back a little. I will ramp up my supercross training again one month before Dortmund."

The SX Dortmund will take place from 12 to 14 January 2024.

