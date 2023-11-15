Dominique Thury: Partial success at surprise start

In 2022, Dominique Thury was pretty much wiped out at Supercross Stuttgart. He also missed out on a place in the SX2 final at this year's 39th edition on Friday. However, the Saxon saved seventh place on Saturday.

At the end of 2020, Dominique Thury moved to the USA to further develop his riding skills. After a good start, with three main events in 2021 and a ninth place at the Lites West season opener in Anaheim in 2022, finishing 14th overall in the West Coast Championship, he experienced a season to forget in 2023. Thury also failed to deliver in his guest appearance at the Stuttgart Supercross last year.

However, the 30-year-old told SPEEDWEEK.com that there were reasons why his performance at this year's event was not exactly a liberating blow. "It was the plan from the start that I would ride in Dortmund in January. But a week and a half before Stuttgart, I got a call from Harald Pfeil saying that his SX2 riders were injured and that I could ride for him in Stuttgart. That's when I started to book a flight and organise everything else."

He came across the pond without any preparation and was promptly eliminated on Friday evening in the hopeful race, albeit by a very narrow margin in third place. "That was mainly due to the starts. I didn't get into my rhythm straight away in the semi-final. Once I had found it, there were only three or four laps to go. Then it was just too late on a track like this," said the US legionnaire about his meagre sixth place.

As Thury went on to report, it was the same with the start in the hope race. "I did well there, but on a track like this, which is relatively easy and where everyone can be fast, it's difficult to make up ground. What's more, I've only ridden 450s since the end of May. That was another change where I got better every time I got on the bike. I think you could also see that my riding was better on Saturday than on Friday."

This was particularly evident on the results list, where Dominique Thury finished fifth in the first semi-final. With Maxime Desprey, who later became the prince, Jace Owen and Calvin Fonvieille, this was also the stronger semi-final.

In the final, he ultimately finished in seventh place directly behind Paul Bloy, which 'Nique' categorised as follows: "I had a relatively good start in the semi-final and then just drove cleverly. My start in the final was mediocre. I thought I had a bit more power towards the end, but then I made two small mistakes in the washboard, which cost me my rhythm again. As a result, I lost the connection to the front and finished seventh, which was okay. But of course there is still room for improvement. That's why I'm looking forward to Dortmund all the more."

In addition to the anticipation, the Saxon announced a further improvement for Dortmund: "At least that's the plan. Until then, I should also ride more on the 250cc, then that should be fine. Actually, I should already have a 250 at home. It's a different colour, but they're having delivery problems at the moment. So the end of September turned into mid-December."

Regarding his future plans in the USA, Thury said: "Last season was difficult, to put it nicely. I now have to try to get out of the hole again. Maybe I can step in as a replacement rider somewhere in 2024 to find a good team for 2025."

The team he rode for this year would like to help him a little in 2024, but he has not yet received any information about what the support might look like. "That's why I'm doing everything on my own at the moment. But one way or another, I want to be on the grid at the start of the 2024 East Coast season in Detroit in February. That's the plan right now. But as I said, I'm still in negotiations."

Doesn't sound particularly rosy, which of course raises the question of financing his US project. Dominique Thury says: "Financially, I hope to make it to the end of the season. When the money runs out, it just stops. That's not the plan, of course, but if it's a modest year like this one, I'll have to sit down and ask myself whether it makes sense or not. But I'll do that when the time comes."

