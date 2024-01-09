Supercross Dortmund: Live and on stream

From 12 to 14 January, the 39th international ADAC Supercross will take place in Dortmund's Westfalenhalle with a strong starting field. All races can be followed in the free livestream.

The 39th ADAC Supercross will be held in Dortmund's Westfalenhalle from 12 to 14 January. If you still need tickets, you should hurry, because only tickets for Friday and Sunday are still available. Information on categories and prices can be found here.

A total of 82 riders from 15 nations have registered for the 3 days of racing. From Friday to Sunday, there will be four hours of thrilling racing each day on the spectacular track. There will be breathtaking freestyle action between the races.

Saturday is traditionally the night of the fans. Sunday is family day. With inexpensive tickets for young visitors, the Supercross spectacle is a feast for young and old. Late on Sunday afternoon, the 'King of Dortmund' will be crowned - in the Triple Crown format.

For the first time this year, a Brazilian rider will also be competing. Lucas Dunka has already enjoyed great success in his South American homeland. He was SX1 champion, won the Brazilian MX2 championship twice and the Arena Cross championship three times. In Dortmund, he competes for the Luke's Racing - Hertrampf Gruppe team.

With Matt Moss (Pfeil Kawasaki), Dylan Wills(Sarholz KTM) and Luke Zielinski (Meyer Racing), three Australians will also be competing in Dortmund.

Tickets are available from 55 euros online via the Westfalenhallen Dortmund, the ADAC Ticketshop and Eventim. Friday is particularly interesting for ADAC members, as there is a ten per cent discount on tickets. Groups buying seven tickets in the silver and bronze categories for Friday will receive an additional ticket free of charge.

On Sunday, the focus is particularly on young visitors: children and young people up to the age of 14 receive tickets at a reduced price in all price categories. Gold ticket holders have the best view in the Westfalenhalle and unrestricted access to the paddock. Food and drinks will be served in the exclusive SX Club in Hall 2 from two hours before the start of the event.

If you can't be there live, you can follow the races on all three days in a free livestream:

Livestream Friday from 19:45:



Livestream Saturday from 18:45:



Livestream Sunday from 14:45:



