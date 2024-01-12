SX2 Dortmund: Maxime Desprey dominates on Friday

SX2 Friday final of the 39th ADAC Supercross at the Westfalenhalle in Dortmund: Calvin Fonvielle(KTM) took the holeshot in the SX final. German Nico Koch (GASGAS) started in P3 and took the lead in the early stages to the cheers of the enthusiastic crowd and a spectacular overtaking manoeuvre. The German GASGAS driver was able to defend the top position until halfway through the race. After Maxime Desprey passed the local hero, Koch lost his rhythm somewhat and ultimately dropped back to fourth place. Nevertheless, the German starter was delighted, as the podium was undoubtedly within his reach on this day. With Thomas Do (Kawasaki), he was able to leave a Frenchman with a US reputation behind him.

Maxime Desprey(Yamaha) dominated all the SX2 sessions on Friday and also won the qualifying race. He finished the final with a lead of 6.6 seconds ahead of Calvin Fonvielle(KTM) and Jannis Irsuti (Kawasaki). "I'm very happy," said the winner. "I broke my foot here last year, so this victory in this hall means a lot to me," explained Desprey.

After P8 in the qualifying race, Paul Bloy(KTM) had to go into the hope race, which he won and thus made it into the final. Unfortunately, the Swabian then fell back in the final after a crash and finished the final in 11th place.

SX2 Dortmundresults (Friday):

1st Maxime Desprey (F), Yamaha

2nd Calvin Fonvielle (F), KTM

3rd Jannis Irsuti (F), Kawasaki

4th Nico Koch (D), GASGAS

5th Thomas Do (F), Kawasaki

6th Julien Lebeau (F), Kawasaki

7th Adrien Malaval (F), Suzuki

8th Mickael Lamarque (F), Husqvarna

9th Zachary Williams (USA), Husqvarna

10th Hugo Manzato (F), Husqvarna

11th Paul Bloy (D), KTM

12th Logan Leitzel (USA), Honda