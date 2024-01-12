Jordi Tixier (Honda) wins SX1 Friday final

The SX1 Friday final of the ADAC Supercross in Dortmund was also firmly in French hands: Thomas Ramette(Suzuki) took the holeshot in the Westfalenhalle ahead of Adrien Escoffier(Husqvarna) and Jordi Tixier (Honda). The reigning 'King of Dortmund', Jordi Tixier, overtook the leading Escoffier on the first lap. On lap 7, Tixier passed Ramette on the inside of a left-hand bend and then controlled the race from the front.

Tixier pulled away and won the Friday final with a lead of 4.2 seconds, while behind him Gregory Aranda(Yamaha) and Cedric Soubeyras (Kawasaki) fought a fierce battle for the podium places. Soubeyras was able to capitalise on a mistake by Aranda and take P2.

"To be honest, this victory was a bit unexpected for me," said winner Tixier after the race. "I've lost confidence in recent weeks, which is why I'm all the happier about this success. It's a success for the whole team and I'd especially like to thank Alex [Karg] for always believing in me despite the problems."

Gregory Aranda was somewhat contrite on the podium. He had won Qualifying Race A against Tixier and started the final from pole position, but the Frenchman fluffed the start and had to fight his way forwards in the race. "After that start, it was difficult to get to the front. But this is a three-day event and that's why I rode home in third place with an eye on the championship," explained Aranda on the podium.

German SX1 rider Paul Haberland(Husqvarna) missed out on a direct place in the final with P7 in the qualifying race and had to go through to the hope race. Unfortunately, Friday was over for 'Habi' after 8th place in the hope race.

Results SX1 Dortmund (Friday):

1st Jordi Tixier (F), Honda

2nd Cedric Soubeyras (F), Kawasaki

3rd Gregory Aranda (F), Yamaha

4th Adrien Escoffier (F), Husqvarna

5th Boris Maillard (F), Suzuki

6th Harri Kullas(EST), KTM

7th Charles LeFrancois (F), Honda

8th Lucas Imbert (F), Yamaha

9th Thomas Ramette (F), Suzuki

10th Dylan Norman Woodcock (GB), Husqvarna