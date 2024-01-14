Maxime Desprey is champion, Koch in P3

Sturm Racing Yamaha rider Maxime Desprey won Saturday's final and the overall standings of the ADAC SX2 Cup. German Becker Racing GASGAS rider Nico Koch finished on the podium to the cheers of the crowd.

Saturday's final of the SX2 class in Dortmund's Westfalenhalle: German GASGAS rider Nico Koch, who had already thrilled the fans on Friday in fourth place, took the holeshot ahead of the second German starter Paul Bloy(KTM) and Friday's winner Maxime Desprey(Yamaha). Desprey didn't waste any time and took the lead in the early stages of the race and Fonvielle didn't waste any time either, overtaking the German. In the following laps, Nico Koch was put under pressure by Jannis Irsuti, but the German found his rhythm, made no mistakes and was able to open up a gap to P4 again.

Desprey won the final with a lead of 7.8 seconds ahead of Fonvielle and to the cheers of the ten thousand fans in the sold-out Westfalenhalle, Nico Koch stood in 3rd place on the podium on Saturday.

With the ideal score of 100 points, Maxime Desprey also became the overall winner of the ADAC SX2 Cup in Dortmundahead of Calvin Fonvielle. Nico Koch finished third in the overall SX2 Cup standings.

SX2 Dortmundresults (Saturday):

1st Maxime Desprey (F), Yamaha

2nd Calvin Fonvielle (F), KTM

3rd Nico Koch (D), GASGAS

4th Jannis Irsuti (F), Kawasaki

5th Mickael Lamarque (F), Husqvarna

6th Pierre Lozzi (F), Yamaha

7th Hugo Manzato (F), Husqvarna

8th Adrien Malaval (F), Suzuki

9th Thomas Do (F), Kawasaki

10th Julien Lebeau (F), Kawasaki

11th Paul Bloy (D), KTM

12th Logan Leitzel (USA), Honda

Final standings ADAC SX2 Cup



1st Maxime Desprey (F), Yamaha, 100 points

2nd Calvin Fonvielle (F), KTM, 86

3rd Nico Koch (D), GASGAS, 65

4th Hugo Manzato (F), Husqvarna, 59