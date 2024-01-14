Gregory Aranda (Yamaha) is ADAC SX Champion

French Sturm Racing Yamaha rider Greg Aranda won the holeshot for Saturday's SX1 finale in Dortmund ahead of Charles LeFrancois. LeFrancois took the early lead in the race before Aranda accelerated better after a yellow period and passed LeFrancois to take the lead. The reigning 'King of Dortmund' and Friday's winner Jordi Tixier (Honda) did not start the final well and began the race in 4th place.

Aranda seemed to be able to control the race from the front, while Cedric Soubeyras (Kawasaki), who also did not start well, fought his way forwards position by position from behind. Events came thick and fast on lap 17 of 20: The 34-year-old leader slid off in the right-hand bend before the pit lane and crashed, meaning that Cedric Soubeyras, who had moved forwards in the meantime, inherited the lead. Soubeyras was now just ahead of Tixier, who in turn wanted to take advantage of the moment to squeeze past 'Soub' on the inside with a block pass. Tixier was a little too impatient, lost his balance in the left-hand bend after the rhythm section, touched Soubeyras and crashed, allowing Aranda to move back up to P2, after which the highly motivated Aranda quickly closed the gap to the leading Soubeyras and drove the leader into a mistake, which he immediately used to his advantage and retook the lead. Greg Aranda won Saturday's final with a lead of 2.1 seconds over Soubeyras and Tixier.

Aranda thus secured the overall ADAC SX Cup title for the fifth time ahead of Cedric Soubeyras and Adrien Escoffier. Now that the championships have been decided, Aranda, Tixier and Soubeyras will battle it out for the title of king on Sunday. Aranda and Tixier each have 45 points after Saturday's final, with Soubeyras close behind on 44 points.

Local hero Paul Haberland(Husqvarna) was unable to qualify directly for the final, but started the final from the second row of the grid with a wild card and finished Saturday in a good 8th place.

Results SX1Dortmund (Saturday):

1st Gregory Aranda (F), Yamaha

2nd Cedric Soubeyras (F), Kawasaki

3rd Jordi Tixier (F), Honda

4th Adrien Escoffier (F), Husqvarna

5th Harri Kullas(EST), KTM

6th Dylan Norman Woodcock (GB), Husqvarna

7th Lucas Imbert (F), Yamaha

8th Paul Haberland (D), Husqvarna

9th Charles LeFrancois (F), Honda

10th Dylan Wills (AUS), KTM

Final standings ADAC SX Cup

1st Gregory Aranda (F), Yamaha, 95 points

2nd Cedric Soubeyras (F), Kawasaki, 88

3rd Adrien Escoffier (F), Husqvarna, 70