ADAC Supercross Cup: Greg Aranda has not had enough yet

Gregory Aranda was crowned ADAC SX Cup champion for the fifth time on Saturday evening. As the Dortmund indoor spectacle comprises three days of racing, the Frenchman has even more in store.

"This is very good for me and the Sturm Racing Team, with whom I have won all the titles in Germany. I'm obviously happy and proud to have won it again with this team," said Gregory Aranda to SPEEDWEEK.com at the end of an eventful and successful evening.

In the SX1 final, which was also the final race of the 2023/2024 ADAC SX Cup with stops in Stuttgart (last November) and Dortmund, the 34-year-old Frenchman quickly took the lead and already looked like a certain race and Cup winner. However, he then made a harmless and uncharacteristic mistake, which gave his title rival Cedric Soubeyras an advantage. In the end, Aranda prevailed and clinched his fifth Supercross championship title in Germany.

"It was a crazy race. I was in front, had a small lead and only my laps to reel off. Then I crashed at the end of the washboard. To be honest, I don't really know why," he explained and added: "I certainly wasn't nervous. My only explanation is that the track changed quite a bit over the course of the evening. There were more and more grooves. I must have hit one a little unfavourably."

All's well that ends well, you could say about his latest triumph, which is also how the Yamaha rider sees it: "I had a lot of work to do after the crash to become champion after all. Now I'm happy, especially with my performance. That wasn't the case at all on Friday, at least in the final."

However, Aranda's hunger for victory is not yet satisfied. Dortmund traditionally takes place over three days, of which only the first two are taken into account for the Cup classification. The title of "King of Dortmund" is awarded at the end of the third day of racing - with his victory on Saturday, Aranda also took over the ideal "Red Plate" of the overall leader of Dortmund, which is yellow in the Ruhr metropolis.

"Now we'll see how things go on the final day. Of course, I'll do everything I can to become King of Dortmund as well. Then it would be a perfect season for me in Germany this winter. We are three riders(in addition to Aranda, his compatriots Jordi Tixier and Cedric Soubeyras - the author) who can win the title of king. That will certainly be interesting."

Another unique feature of the final SX day in Germany in Dortmund last year was the fact that the top category was run in triple crown mode for the first time, i.e. three heats with a cumulative daily classification. Aranda commented: "The triple crown is a fun thing, but also more risky. We have three starts that have to work and there are more laps in total, which can make things a little more dangerous. I don't have a concrete plan for Sunday. It will be important not to make any mistakes. As always, I will try to drive well and win. The track is difficult. It's important to ride cleverly."

Result SX1 Dortmund (Saturday):

1st Gregory Aranda (F), Yamaha

2nd Cedric Soubeyras (F), Kawasaki

3rd Jordi Tixier (F), Honda

4th Adrien Escoffier (F), Husqvarna

5th Harri Kullas (EST), KTM

6th Dylan Norman Woodcock (GB), Husqvarna

7th Lucas Imbert (F), Yamaha

8th Paul Haberland (D), Husqvarna

9th Charles LeFrancois (F), Honda

10th Dylan Wills (AUS), KTM

Final standings ADAC SX Cup:

1st Gregory Aranda (F), Yamaha, 95 points

2. Cedric Soubeyras (F), Kawasaki, 88 points

3rd Adrien Escoffier (F), Husqvarna, 70