Supercross champion Maxime Desprey: Title with announcement

As expected, Frenchman Maxime Desprey won the SX2 title in the ADAC SX Cup in Dortmund as a former SX1 rider. A reunion in the top category is not out of the question.

The 2023/2024 ADAC SX Cup was contested over four evenings, two in Stuttgart last November and the first two this weekend in Dortmund, and the winner four times was Maxime Desprey. The 30-year-old Frenchman is a multiple French motocross and supercross champion and would not have been given high odds by betting companies.

He told SPEEDWEEK.com about his German SX2 title won on Saturday evening in the Westfalenhalle Dortmund: "I won the SX2 title in France this year, so the title in Germany fits in very well. That's cool. In 2022, I had a crash in which I broke my leg and had to take a long break. These successes are now very beneficial for me."

He also commented on the reasons why he is trying his hand at the smaller class again: "Returning to the 250cc class after my long break was the right way for me. I'm very happy with my current situation and have good teams behind me both in France and here."

With the ADAC SX Cup work done, Sunday afternoon will be all about the overall winners in Dortmund. It goes without saying that Desprey, with maximum points, is also longing to become the "Prince of Dortmund". "We still have one more race day, so I have to stay fully focussed. I came to Dortmund primarily to win the championship title. But of course I also want to become Prince. I hope that everything goes smoothly, then I have a good chance."

In 2024, Desprey will attempt to defend his Supercross title in France and add another to his motocross collection. He is also planning to compete in the Supercross World Championship again and wants to achieve a podium finish there after finishing fourth overall last year. He would also like to compete again in next year's German Supercross season.

Everything will continue in the 250cc category. He said: "The goal was to ride in the 250cc Supercross World Championship in 2023. That's why I've also competed in all other series in this class. I can't yet say what the future holds. I would like to return to the big class at some point. That's the top class, that's where I want to go again."

Result SX2 Dortmund (Saturday):

1st Maxime Desprey (F), Yamaha

2nd Calvin Fonvielle (F), KTM

3rd Nico Koch (D), GASGAS

4th Jannis Irsuti (F), Kawasaki

5th Mickael Lamarque (F), Husqvarna

6th Pierre Lozzi (F), Yamaha

7th Hugo Manzato (F), Husqvarna

8th Adrien Malaval (F), Suzuki

9th Thomas Do (F), Kawasaki

10th Julien Lebeau (F), Kawasaki

11th Paul Bloy (D), KTM

12th Logan Leitzel (USA), Honda

Final standings ADAC SX2 Cup:

1st Maxime Desprey (F), Yamaha, 100 points

2nd Calvin Fonvielle (F), KTM, 86

3rd Nico Koch (D), GASGAS, 65

4th Hugo Manzato (F), Husqvarna, 59