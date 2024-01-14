Maxime Desprey (Yamaha) is the Prince of Dortmund
On the third day of the Supercross Dortmund, German Becker Racing GASGAS rider Nico Koch once again shone with first-class starts, fighting spirit and a great performance. In Sunday's final, he started in 4th place behind Calvin Fonvielle(KTM), Maxime Desprey(Yamaha) and Jannis Irsuti (Kawasaki).
On lap 3, the outstanding Maxime Desprey(Yamaha) took the lead and controlled the race from the front. Koch prevailed against Fonvielle and reached P3. The local hero was able to parry all of his rivals' attacks and once again brought home third place to the cheers of the crowd. The German had already finished on the podium on Saturday.
The French Sturm Racing athlete Maxime Desprey confidently secured the Dortmund prince title with the ideal score of 75 points. Calvin Fonvielle(KTM) finished second in the overall standings, level on points with Jannis Irsuti (Kawasaki). Nico Koch only just missed out on third place in the prince's classification by 2 points.
Nevertheless, Nico Koch was delighted with his second podium of the day: "I'm completely speechless. I've only ridden once since the Supercross in Stuttgart and had such a good performance here. Maybe I shouldn't train any more in future, then it will just work out. It's indescribable: twice on the podium. I'd like to thank Team Becker Racing, my family, my girlfriend and all the fans here in the hall who cheered me on."
The second German starter, Paul Bloy(KTM), also got off to a good start and finished Sunday's final in 7th place.
Results SX2 Dortmund (Sunday):
1st Maxime Desprey (F), Yamaha
2nd Jannis Irsuti (F), Kawasaki
3rd Nico Koch (D), GASGAS
4th Zachary Williams (USA), Husqvarna
5th Calvin Fonvielle (F), KTM
6th Mickael Lamarque (F), Husqvarna
7th Paul Bloy (D), KTM
8th Pierre Lozzi (F), Yamaha
9th Julien Lebeau (F), Kawasaki
10th Logan Leitzel (USA), Honda
Prince classification (Prince of Dortmund):
1st Maxime Desprey (F), Yamaha, 75 points
2nd Calvin Fonvielle (F), KTM, 60
3rd Jannis Irsuti (F), Kawasaki, 60
4th Nico Koch (D), GASGAS, 58
5th Mickael Lamarque (F), Husqvarna, 44