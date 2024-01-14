Cedric Soubeyras (Kawasaki) takes the title of king

With a 1-2-2 result, French Pfeil Kawasaki rider Cedric Soubeyras won the title of 'King of Dortmund'. He prevailed over Jordi Tixier (Honda) in the last final of the Triple Crown event.

Sunday at the Supercross in Dortmund is not only the family day, but the third day is run in Triple Crown mode, i.e. the daily classification is determined from the sum of 3 final races.

French Pfeil Kawasaki rider Cedric Soubeyras (Kawasaki) won the first final, putting him in a perfect position to beat his compatriots Jordi Tixier(KMP Honda) and Gregory Aranda (Sturm Racing Yamaha).

Harri Kullas(KTM) took the holeshot in the second final. Behind him, the contenders for the title duelled: Soubeyras, Tixier and Aranda. Aranda went hard, touched Soubeyras' rear wheel in a left-hand bend, crashed and dropped to the back of the field with a technical defect. This was the first preliminary decision with regard to the king's classification, as Aranda was out of the title fight. The pace became rougher: Soubeyras attacked Tixier on the last lap of the second final and took second place behind winner Kullas at the last second.

The decision therefore had to be made in the last final between Soubeyras and Tixier. Greg Aranda had something to make up for after the disaster of the second final, took the holeshot and then left nothing to chance. His victory in the third final was at least a small consolation for the Frenchman.

Soubeyras finished P2 in the last final, while Tixier only started in midfield and worked his way forwards with a lot of fighting spirit. Tixier closed the gap to Soubeyras in 2nd place, with the title of king at stake. Soubeyras defended second place ahead of Tixier, which was enough for the title of 'King of Dortmund'.

"I've missed out on this title so many times," explained Soubeyras after the race. "Sometimes I was level on points with the winner. I've missed out on the title so many times by just one or two points. This is like satisfaction for me now. I've finally won this title. Yesterday I had to put up with some rude attacks. That's why I told myself that I would put all my eggs in one basket again today. That worked out"

Result SX1 Dortmund (Sunday):

1st Cedric Soubeyras (F), Kawasaki, 1-2-2

2nd Jordi Tixier (F), Honda, 2-3-3

3rd Harri Kullas(EST), KTM, 4-1-8

4th Gregory Aranda (F), Yamaha, 3-12-1

5th Lucas Imbert (F), Yamaha, 5-6-7

6th Dylan Norman Woodcock (GB), Husqvarna, 6-5-9

7th Adrien Escoffier (F), Husqvarna, 12-4-5

9th Dylan Wills (AUS), KTM, 7-9-6

10th Ludovic Macler (F), Honda, 8-7-10

Overall standings King of Dortmund

1st Cedric Soubeyras (F), Kawasaki, 69 points

2nd Jordi Tixier (F), Honda, 67

3rd Gregory Aranda (F), Yamaha, 63