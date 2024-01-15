Champ Cedric Soubeyras: Now off to India

Cedric Soubeyras is the "King of Dortmund" in 2024. The supercross rider first gave free rein to his motorbike and then to his emotions with an extreme will to win and a tough attitude.

The championship title in the ADAC SX Cup and a royal title in a German Supercross temple have their status, but not the highest for seasoned French SX professionals. In addition to their national championships and Paris, the SX World Championship is now above them and, of course, the US Supercross Championship. Nevertheless, Cedric Soubeyras was totally beside himself as the new "King of Dortmund" late on Sunday afternoon and let his tears run free.

"In the past, I've missed out on this title several times by just one or two points and felt that I could never achieve it again. I'm 34 years old and have maybe two, three or four years left, so everything has fallen away from me now," explained "Soub" to SPEEDWEEK.com after he had regained some composure. "I came close once before in 2010. That was 14 years ago. This time I had the feeling that it was possible and gave it my all. I already had a good feeling in the morning and said to the team that we would do it."

This explains his combative and sometimes uncompromising driving style. On Sunday, in the middle heat of the Triple Crown in the battle for second place behind surprise rider Harri Kullas, he made a, let's say, unfortunate block pass, to avoid using the word over-hard, against his compatriot and permanent rival Gregory Aranda, which caused the latter to crash and thus ruin his chances of becoming "King of Dortmund" after winning the ADAC SX Cup title on Saturday.

Aranda said with a grim face: "Soubeyras knocked me off my bike in the second heat and is now king. It is what it is, that's racing. It was a block pass, but I'll remember it, then we'll see what happens."

The unpunished offender Soubeyras replied: "Everyone was very aggressive with me on Saturday and there were a few collisions. It was very difficult to at least finish second. I know that Aranda was pissed off after our crash, but I was on the inside. That's just the way it is in this sport sometimes."

Soubeyras wants to return to Germany next winter and win the championship. "However, if I could choose between champion and king of Dortmund, I would probably prefer the king, because that would allow me to overtake Florent Richier in Dortmund's all-time rankings."



Soubeyras was talking about the points classification in Dortmund, not victories.

He will soon be racing in the Italian Motocross Championship "...to keep my speed for the French Supercross Championship." Soubeyras said about his further schedule: "I will also be racing three Supercross races in India soon. And then the SX World Championship will start again at some point. After that, I hope that the Kawasaki Team Pfeil will want me for next winter in Germany, because I felt very comfortable with them again. I can hardly wait."

Result SX1 Dortmund (Sunday):

1st Cedric Soubeyras (F), Kawasaki, 1-2-2

2nd Jordi Tixier (F), Honda, 2-3-3

3rd Harri Kullas (EST), KTM, 4-1-8

4th Gregory Aranda (F), Yamaha, 3-12-1

5th Lucas Imbert (F), Yamaha, 5-6-7

6th Dylan Norman Woodcock (GB), Husqvarna, 6-5-9

7th Adrien Escoffier (F), Husqvarna, 12-4-5

8th Dylan Wills (AUS), KTM, 7-9-6

9th Matt Moss (AUS), Kawasaki, x-12-9

10th Ludovic Macler (F), Honda, 8-7-10

Overall classification King of Dortmund:

1st Cedric Soubeyras (F), Kawasaki, 69 points

2nd Jordi Tixier (F), Honda, 67

3rd Gregory Aranda (F), Yamaha, 63