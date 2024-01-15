Maxime Desprey: high-flyer or wrong class?

Of course, 30-year-old Maxime Desprey was the favourite in the small SX2 class in the last German Supercross season and won all five evenings. Nevertheless, the how was impressive.

Two days of racing in Stuttgart and another three at the 39th ADAC Supercross Dortmund: each time, the winner in the SX2 category ended up being Maxime Desprey. After the age limit of 23 years was lifted in Germany in the previous season, the races in the small displacement class took on a new dimension.

It was a pity that the French riders who have dominated SX2 in recent years, such as Julien Lebeau, Yannis Irsuti and Thomas Do, were absent in Stuttgart, partly due to injury. Although they made their comeback on German soil in the Ruhr metropolis, they were no real competition for Desprey. The races might have been a little more exciting if the aforementioned riders had been in full possession of their strength, but the outcome would not normally have changed much - the class leader was too strong for that with a lot of SX1 experience.

In an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, he categorised his triumph as follows: "Okay, the victories didn't come as a surprise to me, but I'm still happy that I've won all the races in Germany this winter. I think I rode well and trained hard for it. It's always good to end a series with successes like this. With the SX2 title in France last year and now the one in Germany, it's been a perfect season for me."

After adding the usual soft-spoken standard praise and saying specifically "my speed is good, my bike is good too. We have worked hard for this success in terms of suspension and dampers. I have a good coach and a good team behind me in Sturm Racing," but we wanted to know a little more and asked whether he felt a little underchallenged in SX2? Desprey replied: "No, I really like the 250cc. Whenever I ride the bike, I enjoy it and will definitely stay in this class for another year. But it's true that the goal is to ride with the best in the top class. Nevertheless, a title is a title, and I'm happy about that for now. Only time will tell what the future holds."

Result SX2 Dortmund (Sunday):

1st Maxime Desprey (F), Yamaha

2nd Jannis Irsuti (F), Kawasaki

3rd Nico Koch (D), GASGAS

4th Zachary Williams (USA), Husqvarna

5th Calvin Fonvielle (F), KTM

6th Mickael Lamarque (F), Husqvarna

7th Paul Bloy (D), KTM

8th Pierre Lozzi (F), Yamaha

9th Julien Lebeau (F), Kawasaki

10th Logan Leitzel (USA), Honda

Prince classification (Prince of Dortmund):

1st Maxime Desprey (F), Yamaha, 75 points

2nd Calvin Fonvielle (F), KTM, 60

3rd Jannis Irsuti (F), Kawasaki, 60

4th Nico Koch (D), GASGAS, 58

5th Mickael Lamarque (F), Husqvarna, 44