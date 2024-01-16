Nico Koch is Dortmund's "King of Hearts"

At last, there were not only a few special moments in black and red and gold at a German Supercross, but also a local on the podium. Nico Koch made the Westfalenhalle shake twice.

German supercross riders on the podium have always been in short supply, with only two events per winter, the effort and benefit are disproportionate. Fortunately, every now and then a few good Germans take on the double burden of preparing for the next outdoor season, coupled with a few special supercross training sessions. When someone then rewards themselves for their efforts, it was worth it twice over.

This was the case at the 39th ADAC Supercross Dortmund, which turned into a Nico Koch event on several occasions. After his good SX2 finishes of 6th and 9th in Stuttgart last November, the rider from Braunschweig sniffed the podium in Dortmund on Friday evening in fourth place. Following this scent, he led the final field on Saturday evening in the Westfalenhalle, which was sold out with 10,000 fans, as well as on Sunday afternoon for a few laps and ultimately finished third in each case.

After he had already given the hall announcers Tommi Deitenbach and Lukas Gajewski exuberant information and visibly enjoyed the bath in the crowd, he reviewed his emotional weekend in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "That was an insane, awesome weekend," said Koch, before becoming more analytical. "I was always able to call up my performance and had good starts. I was really happy with fourth place on Friday. I was already thinking that a podium might be possible. The fact that I then made it onto the podium on Saturday and Sunday was kind of crazy, but awesome."

Due to the unfavourable weather conditions in Germany, the 24-year-old was only able to train once between Stuttgart and Dortmund and then travelled to Italy for another three days. "Despite this, I clearly lacked consistent laps, but somehow it still worked out."

It should be noted that he not only benefited from his consistently good starts, his racing speed was also competitive - he fought for podium places. "I'm really proud of my starts. I felt comfortable on the track right from the start. Everything just worked this weekend. At some point I had a real flow."

With these successes behind him, it is already clear to him that he will do everything in his power to ride Supercross again next winter, but added: "I wish we had more events again. Especially after things went so well in Dortmund, I'm a bit sad that we only have the two in Germany."

Koch will still get his SX bonus soon, as he has been given a starting place for the three invitational races in India next week and two more in a two-week cycle in February. "The contract hasn't been signed yet, but I'll normally be on the plane in the middle of next week," he reports.

He will then ride a Kawasaki in the 450cc category as team-mate to Frenchman Thomas Ramette. "It will be a crazy but exciting experience. On the one hand, I'm really looking forward to it, but on the other hand, everything is a bit uncertain before such a huge trip. For example, what the medical situation will be like in India. The sporting incentive is of course there, I also want to ride a good motorbike. But I'm not going to fight for my life like I did in Dortmund."

As Koch reported, there is a very good entry fee in India. For this reason alone, he will meet many of the best French riders there. Although he is now taking a detour into the SX1 class and will inevitably be riding 450s again in the ADAC MX Masters and the Open-DM, he intends to attack again in SX2 next winter.

Results SX2 Dortmund (Sunday):

1st Maxime Desprey (F), Yamaha

2nd Jannis Irsuti (F), Kawasaki

3rd Nico Koch (D), GASGAS

4th Zachary Williams (USA), Husqvarna

5th Calvin Fonvielle (F), KTM

6th Mickael Lamarque (F), Husqvarna

7th Paul Bloy (D), KTM

8th Pierre Lozzi (F), Yamaha

9th Julien Lebeau (F), Kawasaki

10th Logan Leitzel (USA), Honda

Prince classification (Prince of Dortmund):

1st Maxime Desprey (F), Yamaha, 75 points

2nd Calvin Fonvielle (F), KTM, 60

3rd Jannis Irsuti (F), Kawasaki, 60

4th Nico Koch (D), GASGAS, 58

5th Mickael Lamarque (F), Husqvarna, 44