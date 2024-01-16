Paul Haberland is convinced: "Too little SX training"

In Stuttgart, Paul Haberland was in the SX1 final on one of the two evenings. At the Supercross in Dortmund too, but he needed outside help. More would have been possible with more training.

As in Stuttgart, Paul Haberland was the only German in the SX1 class in Dortmund. In the Ländle, the rider from Erfurt was rudely knocked out in the last-chance heat by Portuguese rider Hugo Basaula. On the second evening, he finished in a respectable ninth place. He wanted to continue like this in the Westfalenhalle, but nothing came of it.

On Friday evening, the 24-year-old from Erfurt had to enter the last-chance heat in seventh place in the semi-finals, where he was knocked out in a pale eighth place.

The following evening, he finished seventh and missed out on a direct place in the final. In the Last Chance he was in third place with second place in his sights, but when the rider in front of him stumbled, "Habi" was unable to get out of the way and briefly went down. To the cheers of the 10,000 fans in the sold-out Westfallenhalle, the race organisers pulled the wildcard for him so that he could still take part in the final. From the second row of the grid, which was reserved for him alone, he finished eighth, but as a wildcard driver this was worthless in terms of points.

The Triple Crown on Sunday then took place without him again. Haberland commented on his sobering weekend in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com: "I didn't achieve my sporting goal, full stop. But I have to say that we're racing with the European elite, most of whom only ride Supercross. Then I just have to accept my performance, but I want to change that for next winter. I am a professional and have a different sporting ambition."

Specifically, he cited the fact that preparations for the new outdoor season were on the programme during the two-month break between Stuttgart and Dortmund. And this is a priority for his team Sixty Seven, so he mainly trained for motocross in Spain.

"I didn't travel to Dortmund completely unprepared, but two supercross training days that I nibbled off were simply not enough," he explained. What's more, the track layout didn't exactly suit him this time. "In the end, that also reflected my riding."

However, putting the focus back on the upcoming motocross season was not just a favour for the team, but also in his own interests. After all, Haberland will contest ten to twelve world championship events in addition to the eight ADAC MX Masters events, which is significantly more than in 2023. He commented: "You are definitely looking forward to racing at world level. It doesn't get any better than being in the top class of the world championship. That makes you proud as a driver, of course."

No points were scored in his sporadic World Championship appearances in 2023. He had this to say about his goals this year: "I don't have any specific targets right now, but I want to move away from results-orientated thinking a bit and improve my driving skills in particular. Three years ago, I already had almost an entire world championship season in MX2. Now I'm in the premier class, which has always been my dream and makes me pretty proud."

Quite surprisingly for Paul Haberland, his preparations for motocross will now be disrupted a few more times. "Right after Dortmund, I got the chance to compete in three supercross races in India soon. I don't want to miss out on that. Firstly, I really enjoy riding supercross, and secondly, it will definitely be an interesting experience to see how the whole thing works there."

The first round will take place next week, with the other races taking place with two-week breaks in February, so constant travelling back and forth will be the negative side effect of this special adventure.

Result SX1 Dortmund (Sunday):

1st Cedric Soubeyras (F), Kawasaki, 1-2-2

2nd Jordi Tixier (F), Honda, 2-3-3

3rd Harri Kullas (EST), KTM, 4-1-8

4th Gregory Aranda (F), Yamaha, 3-12-1

5th Lucas Imbert (F), Yamaha, 5-6-7

6th Dylan Norman Woodcock (GB), Husqvarna, 6-5-9

7th Adrien Escoffier (F), Husqvarna, 12-4-5

8th Dylan Wills (AUS), KTM, 7-9-6

9th Matt Moss (AUS), Kawasaki, x-12-9

10th Ludovic Macler (F), Honda, 8-7-10

Overall classification King of Dortmund:

1st Cedric Soubeyras (F), Kawasaki, 69 points

2nd Jordi Tixier (F), Honda, 67

3rd Gregory Aranda (F), Yamaha, 63