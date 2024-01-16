Paul Bloy: "You can argue about the placings"

Paul Bloy was the third German worth mentioning at the Supercross in Dortmund. Although he was overshadowed by the outstanding Nico Koch in SX2 this time, he also warmed the hearts of the fans with solid performances.

In Stuttgart, Paul Bloy and Nico Koch had finished 6th and 9th in reverse order and were therefore tied in the weekend standings. In the Ruhr metropolis, Koch drove in his own German league, but with final participations on all three race days, Bloy also had nothing to hide.

Only on Friday evening did he have to take a diversion via the Last Chance heat through no fault of his own after being sent into the straw bales by US American Logan Leitzel in the qualifying race on his way to the final. In the Last Chance, he was pushed back into the straw bales coming from the outside in a promising position on the start bend and only finished eleventh in the end.

He also finished eleventh on Saturday evening in front of a full crowd and on the final day he was finally able to show what he is capable of with seventh place and where he normally at least belongs.

He told SPEEDWEEK.com: "My goal was to make it to the final on all three days. I achieved that, which I'm very happy about. You can argue about whether my placings were good, but overall I'm actually satisfied."

The fact that he was somewhat overshadowed by Koch, who rocked the Westfalenhalle with 4th, 3rd and 3rd place, did not bother him. On the contrary, he had words of praise: "That was a great performance from Nico. In Stuttgart, we were still pretty evenly matched, but he really knocked it out of the park and showed that he had a good weekend. I would have liked that too, but I didn't really get to grips with the track. It didn't suit me and the standard is very, very high. Finishing on the podium is really difficult."

When asked whether the podium is a realistic goal for him next winter, Bloy replied: "Definitely. That should be the goal. But you have to wait and see. The first challenge next year will also be to make it to the final. But of course you always look ahead. I want to get better and achieve as much success as possible."

While his home race in Stuttgart is a must for him as things stand today, he wants to wait and see whether Dortmund will work out again. His medium-term life plans include an au pair stay in the USA from the end of the year. Until then, he wants to reduce his cross programme somewhat and only contest selected MX Masters races.

Results SX2 Dortmund (Sunday):

1st Maxime Desprey (F), Yamaha

2nd Jannis Irsuti (F), Kawasaki

3rd Nico Koch (D), GASGAS

4th Zachary Williams (USA), Husqvarna

5th Calvin Fonvielle (F), KTM

6th Mickael Lamarque (F), Husqvarna

7th Paul Bloy (D), KTM

8th Pierre Lozzi (F), Yamaha

9th Julien Lebeau (F), Kawasaki

10th Logan Leitzel (USA), Honda

Prince classification (Prince of Dortmund):

1st Maxime Desprey (F), Yamaha, 75 points

2nd Calvin Fonvielle (F), KTM, 60

3rd Jannis Irsuti (F), Kawasaki, 60

4th Nico Koch (D), GASGAS, 58

5th Mickael Lamarque (F), Husqvarna, 44