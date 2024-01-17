Daniel Siegl's son Felix rocked the SX4 in Dortmund

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. This proverb proved true once again last weekend at the Supercross in Dortmund, where Daniel Siegl's son Felix won the SX4 junior class with aplomb.

This year's 39th ADAC Supercross Dortmund once again featured a number of selected young motocross riders on the sporting programme in the Westfalenhalle. For the SX4 races, the top 10 of last year's German Motocross Championship in the up to 65 cc class were once again invited - a standard that Daniel Siegl's son Felix clearly fulfilled as German runner-up.

At the three-day indoor spectacle, the nine-year-old from Apolda knew how to impress across the board on his Husqvarna from the Kawasaki Elf Team Pfeil. After winning the first race on Friday evening with a clear lead and coming over the finish hill the next day in a close fourth place, he repeated his clear triumph from Friday on the final day, Sunday, and thus also secured the overall victory in Dortmund.

"I'm completely satisfied with that and really happy," was Felix Siegl's first succinct conclusion in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, to which he immediately added: "Riding in front of so many people was really great. I've ridden outside in front of a lot of spectators before, but it's different in a cramped hall." On Saturday evening, the Westfalenhalle was completely sold out with 10,000 fans.

Although this was a very nice success, he rates winning the runner-up title last year even more highly and explains: "I was almost even happier when I finished runner-up in the last race. That was a whole series over the entire year. Nevertheless, Dortmund was a cool thing."

"I also rate the runner-up title higher in sporting terms, because the competition was much bigger and also stronger overall. Felix only took second place overall in the last race, which was something else emotionally," added dad Daniel, who should know. In his career, which ended in 2014, he became German champion five times (1x 80 cc, 1x Open, 3x MX2).

The fact that his son Felix has now also ended up in motocross was not even pushed by his father. "Of course he was sometimes at the races with me, but the fact that he is now also riding motocross was more or less brought in from outside. He was given a children's motorbike by one of my mates at some point, and that's how it started. He wasn't even two yet," says Daniel Siegl, looking back on his son's beginnings.

He also honestly admits that he wasn't enthusiastic at first. "My first plan was actually that I didn't want to go through all that again with my child, because it takes a lot more than just riding a race on a Sunday. But as my wife rides a motorbike herself and loves the sport more than anything, we quickly changed this plan. But we're not putting any pressure on Felix, he has to want to do it himself, otherwise it won't work," emphasised Daniel Siegl.

Felix's goal for the upcoming motocross season is clear, however. "I want to become champion," he says without batting an eyelid. What else can you aim for after finishing runner-up?